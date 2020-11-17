ZACHARY JORDAN HANNAH, 29, of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away November 7, 2020. Zach was born January 7, 1991, to Deborah L. Doss Ramsey and James Michael Hannah. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jean and William R. Hannah, and maternal grandfather, Robert T. Doss Jr. Zach was a gentle soul who cared about giving to others. He also enjoyed music, boating and most water activities, but most of all, his loving dog Daphne. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brothers, Scott Hannah and Sierra Daniels and their son Connor of St. Albans and Brian Doss of Mallory, W.Va.; maternal grandmother, Hazel Doss of Davin, W.Va.; and life partner and companion, Daniel Thomas of St. Albans. Funeral service for Zach was at 12 noon Thursday November 12, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. John Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends visited the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online message may visit his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to assist the Hannah family.
