ZETTA THOMPSON MUNCY, 88, of Micco, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service took place at noon Aug. 20, Highland Memory Gardens; visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
