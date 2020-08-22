Essential reporting in volatile times.

ZETTA THOMPSON MUNCY, 88, of Micco, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service took place at noon Aug. 20, Highland Memory Gardens; visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 