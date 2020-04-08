Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.