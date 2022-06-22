TENNIS MULLINS SR., 97, of Chapmanville, W.Va., passed away on June 18, 2022, at Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, W.Va. He was born June 2, 1925, at Dingess, W.Va., to the late Lawrence and Mary Mullins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Martley Wellman Mullins. Tennis is survived by four children, Tennis Mullins Jr., Janet Abbott, Jack Mullins and Patricia Burdette; eight grandchildren, Greg Mullins, Kelli Ball, Angie Abbott, Christi Burford, Teresa Lemmon, Josh Mullins, Jeffrey Burdette and Jimmy Burdette; 17 great-grandchildren, Emily, Will, Olivia, Alec, Carleigh, Madeliene, Dylan, Dru, Sydney, Corbin, Ty, Cass, Katie, Kelsey, Kambell, Abe and Finnegan; one sister, Molly Brown; one brother, Claude Mullins; his good friend, Kate Mills. The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Cathy, Teena, Jennifer, and the staff of Logan Regional Medical Center and Coalfield Heath. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Lonnie L. Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to Tennis' church, Trinity Freewill Baptist Church P.O. Box 626 Chapmanville, WV 25508. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.