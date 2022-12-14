TESSIE MCNEELY GULLETT passed on to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 72 after a brief illness. She was born March 24, 1950 to Loral Pratt and Verlie McNeely. Those left behind to remember her include her husband of 55 years, Dana Gullett, and her daughters, Missy Landes (Jerry), and Mary Giovannetti (Sean). She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary Gullett, whom she missed every single day. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart: Donna Wright (Andrew), David Gullett (Kayla), Bethany, Sean, Olivia, and Emily Giovannetti. She is also preceded in death by her beloved sisters and brother: Pauline "Cindy" (Stoney) Turner, James "Eddie" (Bonnie) McNeely, Nancy (Charles) Dial, Thelma (Mike) Short, and Ginith "Katy" (John) Trent. One loved brother remains, Loral "Pete" McNeely. She loved all her many nieces, nephews, and her friends, Alice, Sharon and Deanna. She was also preceded in death by her dearest friend, Judy Sansom. There will be a private viewing for immediate family with a small graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to one of her churches Lenoir First Freewill Baptist or Chapmanville United Baptist, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir, N.C., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Tessie Gullett.