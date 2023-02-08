THOMAS DAVID LIGHT (77) bravely passed from this life on January 16, 2023, with his beloved wife, Eva, by his side. Tom was born on Oct. 23, 1945, to William Joseph Light and Helen Louise Withrow in Logan County, West Virginia.
He graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1963 and immediately entered the United States Army. He served in Homestead, Florida and eventually ended his service after 18 months in Germany. Tom retired from CSX Railroad after 36 years of service.
Tom had a great love for sports and cheered many years for the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Titans. He maintained a wonderful sense of humor, even on his worst of days. He made countless people laugh and smile and never met a stranger. He maintained many lifelong friendships that he cherished and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandsons. He was always their number one fan and there to offer them encouragement.
Tom is survived by his wife Eva (Garrett) of 58 years and his children Tonya Christensen (Barry) and Adam Light (Stephanie); his grandsons Dylan, Noah, Matthew, and Gabriel; his brother Doug Light and his sister Rebecca Chapman (Danny). He was preceded in death by his precious grandchildren Jacob and Lindsey as well as brothers William Light, Richard Light, and sister Harriet McKnight.
Tom demonstrated strength and love until his final moments on earth and is rejoicing in heaven with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, Tenn., assisted with arrangements.