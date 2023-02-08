Thank you for Reading.

Thomas David Light
SYSTEM

THOMAS DAVID LIGHT (77) bravely passed from this life on January 16, 2023, with his beloved wife, Eva, by his side. Tom was born on Oct. 23, 1945, to William Joseph Light and Helen Louise Withrow in Logan County, West Virginia.

He graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1963 and immediately entered the United States Army. He served in Homestead, Florida and eventually ended his service after 18 months in Germany. Tom retired from CSX Railroad after 36 years of service.

Tags

Recommended for you