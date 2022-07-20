It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, after a long life of 89 years, of our beloved Mother WANDA HICKS DARDI on July 17, 2022, at her home in Chapmanville, W.Va.
Born September 19, 1932, at Castlewood, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Ardelia Meade Hicks.
She has joined her husband John B. Dardi Sr., and her son Forrest Wetzel Blevins in the Kingdom of Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Glory Ann Lilly, and granddaughter Jennifer Dunlap.
She was a 1951 graduate of Logan High School.
She was a member of the Hilltop Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Madison, W.Va. She loved her church, the singing, and hearing the word of our savior, Jesus Christ, with her church family and friends.
Wanda was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth and her family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. She was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her children. She was the owner of Dardi Distributing in Logan, W.Va. She spent the last 68 years providing Snyder potato chips to businesses in the area. Retirement was never a consideration for Wanda. She could be found on most days sitting at her desk at the warehouse taking care of business. Dardi Distributing was Wanda's pride, joy, and life's work. She poured her heart and soul into the business, and she looked forward to going to work each day.
She is survived by her beloved daughter and caregiver, Devonah "Bonnie" Blevins, her cherished son John B. (Shirley) Dardi Jr; daughter-in-law Ann Blevins, and sister Wilda (Jim) McNeil. She was NiNi to grandchildren Tony Dardi, Chris (Brittany) Dardi, Joseph Dardi, Tonya Bechner, Will (Sandi) King, Sam King, Jonathon (Berni) Rorrer, and Jeremy Rorrer and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the former Hilltop Church location at Big Ugly with the Pastor Jeff Mosteller officiating.
Visitation will be held at the church from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Chapmanville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, W.Va.