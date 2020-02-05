EDWARD F. McSWEENEY, 83, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Rodney McSweeney and Darla of DeRidder, La., James McSweeney and fiancee Reba Lopez of Merryville, La.; daughters Tammy Thornton of Merryville, La., Karen Lee of Dothan, Ala.; brother Jim McSweeney and Fanny of South Point, Ohio; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth McSweeney; parents Pearlie and Mary Ruth McSweeney; brothers Wesley McSweeney and Larry McSweeney; sisters Marie Thompson, Violet Marshall, Janie McCellan, Cutie Bramer and Minnie Dean. Memorial service was at noon, Monday, February 3, 2020, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home, DeRidder, La. Inurnment at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, La.