Willard McKinley Jr. Thompson
WILLARD McKINLEY THOMPSON JR. was born February 21, 1970, and departed this life on July 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was raised in Blair, W.Va., and resided in Chapmanville, W.Va. Willard was known to many as "Little Mac," "Mac," or "Willie." Willard is the son of Lenna Thompson and the late Willard "Mac" Thompson. He was also the grandson of the late Hillard and Vivian Halcomb and Jessie Willard and Ann Thompson.

Willard was a 1988 graduate from Sharples High School, and he was also the Valedictorian of his class.

