Officials extended assurances suggesting drinking water was safe even after a West Virginia American Water-installed temporary intake aimed at protecting drinking water from chemicals spilled into the Ohio River following a train derailment failed Friday.
West Virginia American Water said Friday afternoon the temporary intake it installed on the Guyandotte River was rendered inoperable by river conditions following excessive rainfall over the previous 24 hours.
West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton had touted the temporary intake in testimony Thursday before a panel of state lawmakers seeking updates on the state’s response to the derailment.
Burton said the company began using water just from the Guyandotte Wednesday morning after installing a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on that river in what the company called a precautionary measure.
But Richard Harrison, chief engineer and executive director of the Cincinnati-based, eight-state water quality commission that has been sampling the Ohio River, said West Virginia American Water’s temporary intake being inoperable is no cause for concern given results showing derailment contaminant levels at or near non-detectable levels.
“We’re still at just super low, below quantification levels,” said Harrison, who heads the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, known as ORSANCO.
West Virginia American Water spokeswoman Megan Hannah said the temporary intake was determined to be inoperable Friday morning and that it’s undetermined when the company could go back to that intake due to flood levels.
West Virginia American Water said Friday enhanced treatment and further contingency plans were in place to continue water use from the Ohio River. Customers would be notified if the need should arise to issue a drinking water advisory, the company said Friday afternoon.
“Based on the information we have, there are no drinking water advisories being issued at this time,” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, said in a statement released by the company.
West Virginia American Water said water quality testing indicated all water leaving the Huntington Water Treatment Plant meets state and federal drinking water guidelines.
Environmental health concerns have gripped the Ohio Valley this month following the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio — some two dozen miles north of West Virginia — of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals later detected in the Ohio River.
To avoid a possible explosion from carcinogenic vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals near those states’ border last Monday, compounding health concerns.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday there have been no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride above levels of concern throughout over 500 homes for which it has assisted with indoor air monitoring.
EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a statement Tuesday the agency’s air monitoring hasn’t detected any levels of health concern in the community attributed to the train derailment since the fire went out on Feb. 8.
The EPA said in a Feb. 10 letter to Norfolk Southern advising the company the agency may hold it liable for site cleanup and that rail cars and tankers containing vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and butyl acrylate were observed derailed, breached or on fire.
ORSANCO sampling results show butyl acrylate has been measured only at tiny fractions of what ORSANCO and state Department of Environmental Protection officials said was a provisional guideline of 560 parts per billion given by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Butyl acrylate is a compound that can cause eye, skin and upper respiratory system irritation and the one chemical DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said Thursday was the only chemical his agency has identified in the Ohio River.
Sampling results show butyl acrylate amounts of 12.5 parts per billion and lower from Feb. 8 through Monday throughout the Ohio River. Those samples were taken at sites that included the Pike Island Lock and Dam, Williamstown, Parkersburg and Ravenswood.
Harrison said late Friday afternoon the Ohio River’s velocity was accelerating, a trend expected to dilute the chemicals further.
Environmental experts who reviewed ORSANCO’s sampling results took no issue with their sampling methods or scope.
“Because of the need to shutdown intakes to prevent this stuff from getting into the water treatment system, it is also understandable that they would be sampling quite a ways downstream,” Susan Arnold, director of the University of Minnesota Division of Environmental Health Sciences’ Exposure Science and Sustainability Institute, said in an email.
Mandirola testified that vinyl chloride may have impacted some tributaries but hasn’t been detected in confirmation samples along the Ohio River, a source of drinking water for more than 5 million people.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Thursday evening the agency hasn’t received any indication that soil or groundwater in West Virginia has been impacted by the derailment.
Fletcher said PFAS testing is not being conducted as butyl acrylate is not a PFAS compound and there is no indication such compounds entered the Ohio River as a result of the derailment.
PFAS are a class of commonly found man-made chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.
The EPA said four days after Norfolk Southern’s planned burn of toxic chemicals that butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride and other hazardous substances had been and were still being released to the air, surface soils and surface waters.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine including parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Feb. 8 that evacuated residents could return home. But environmental health worries linger, with residents having reported foul odors, headaches, nausea and dead fish emerging in streams.