It was about this time of the year, "when the green buds they were swelling," that my father got his Old Farmer's Almanac out of the cherrywood desk he made and started to plan his garden.
He used to joke that "I don't plant my garden in the ground. I plant it in the signs."
That's right. He used astrological signs to tell him when to plant, when to harvest and more.
It's an old Appalachian tradition and I wondered if people still use the signs to plant their gardens. I asked the question on Facebook and I found that many people still plant by the signs. Most said they do it because their fathers and mothers planted that way.
Here's the theory: On its 29-day trip around the earth, the moon passes through all 12 signs of the Zodiac. These signs are divided into four broad groups - water, earth, air and fire. Water and earth signs are considered best for planting and pruning for growth. Air and fire signs are classified as barren signs and are suitable for weeding, tilling the soil, and pruning for control of growth.
But wait a minute. Zodiac signs are "not Christian." In fact most old timey Christians thought those signs belonged to the devil.
That's probably why I never heard my daddy or friends mention the zodiacal signs. These signs were related to parts of the body. To him the signs were in the head, the chest, the privates, the legs, the feet. Each body part was related to a sign of the Zodiac.
When the moon was in Cancer, it was the best time to plant seed and root crops and the best time to water them since plants take up water more easily in this water sign.
Planting in Scorpio (my birth sign, incidentally) is a good sign for planting seed and root crops and to graft or prune.
Leo, the most fiery of the fire signs, is a good time to cultivate and till the soil and the best sign in which to kill weeds and control pests.
Capricorn is an earth sign and a good one for planting bulbs, tuber and rhizomes.
When the moon is Aquarius, an air sign, it's a good sign to get rid of weeds and harvest crops (potatoes, etc.) for long term storage.
My dad followed most of these rules. If the sign was right, we'd plant seeds and plants, no matter how cold or how wet it was. And the truth was my dad's garden crops rarely failed.
Not everyone planted by the signs. My friend Mack Samples who now lives near Morgantown but spent his youth on a piece of land on the Kanawha County-Clay County line, said his a late dad, known as one the best farmers in the region, never planted in the signs. He planted in the soil.
When I was a gardener, I never used the signs to plant or harvest. I rarely bought an Old Farmer's Almanac, which was necessary for my father to know the signs.
And frankly, I usually had wonderful gardens - most of the time.
