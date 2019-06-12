It's the economy, stupid.
Perhaps you have heard that slogan. If not, where have you been?
It's a slight variation of the phrase "The economy, stupid," which James Carville coined when he was a campaign strategist for Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign against sitting president George H.W. Bush. It has popped up in nearly every presidential campaign since.
And without a doubt, it will be prominent in the 2020 campaign for president. It is the first slogan that came to me when I heard the results of a CNN poll where 54 percent of those responding, both Democrats and Republicans, said they believe Donald Trump will win re-election.
For the last few months, I have felt the same thing. Why?
It's the economy, stupid.
I had to chuckle when I read about the poll. Trump dislikes everything Cable News Network throws at us. Will he call this fake news? I doubt it.
The figures are nearly opposite from a similar CNN poll conducted in March 2018, when 40 percent of respondents predicted he would be re-elected and 54 percent said he wouldn't.
The latest poll shows Trump scoring his highest marks on his handling of the economy, with 52 percent approving and 70 percent saying the economy is in good shape.
The CNN survey was conducted among 1,006 adults and has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.
And there you have it. Despite the incoherent way Trump is threatening the economy with his trade wars, the U.S. unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in decades, wages are on the increase and businesses are going begging for employees.
For example, I have noticed that fast food restaurants in Huntington have flashing signs that announce they are seeking employees.
That is a total turn-around from the days about 30 years ago when I remember when the late Pat Thomas said 1,200 people applied for a single minimum wage job at the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter.
Local unemployment rates locally are still above the national average but I suspect the problem is with those applying for jobs rather than the lack of jobs.
As for the booming economy, I am not sure it is all due to Trump and his machinations to give businesses everything they want.
It's true he has stripped federal regulations to a bare minimum for many businesses, including the coal industry. He has given businesses more than an even break. And, yes, he has made the rich richer with his pro-business tax plan.
There are varied philosophical opinions about how a president can affect the economy. Some will say Trump is solely responsible for the boom. Others will claim the good news economy began 10 years ago under Barack Obama and Trump's influence was minimal.
But who or what is responsible? A significant number of Americans believe Trump is responsible and they are willing to give the perpetually lying egotist and white supremacist another four years in the White House.
Why?
It's the economy, stupid.
Dave Peyton is on Facebook. His email address is davepeyton@comcast.net.