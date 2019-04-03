Tides are shifting in the broadband landscape. Beyond access to a wireless connection, there are ongoing discussions over the benefits of 5G and small cell technology.
Providers across the state are beginning to invest more funding, time, and effort into the Mountain State.
The broadband industry is now coming together to educate business leaders, economic development entities and policy makers about the value of broadband and assist them in their efforts to enact effective strategies to expand internet access to all West Virginians, thereby advancing the future prosperity and diversity of West Virginia.
In today's global society, broadband access means West Virginians have an enhanced ability to communicate. Effectively, broadband connectivity access means accessing a wide range of services and products used to enhance people's everyday lives and their daily communications.
This access to broadband connectivity enhances public safety, drives economic development, contributes to better living conditions through telehealth opportunities, and encourages educational, cultural, and entertainment opportunities.
Broadband connections are growing throughout our state and have improved drastically over the last few years. A 2016 study provided that over the course of 18 months, 134,000 households had new or improved broadband speeds thanks to statewide investments from providers. Moreover, 16,900 households received entirely new broadband opportunities, while an additional 117,000 households gained improved speeds.
In fact, since the year 2011, access to a wired connection of at least 10 mbps has improved throughout West Virginia from 44.5 percent to 91.3 percent. And, the West Virginia Broadband Program has received almost $5 million dollars in federal grant awards for West Virginia's Broadband Initiative since 2010.
Specifically, projects relating to broadband infrastructure have received almost $130 million, and that only accounts for 3.7 percent of all federal infrastructure grants in West Virginia. And, in Huntington, we were pleased to receive $3 million from the America's Best Communities competition to help with this initiative.
In our city, we have made great strides with the Gigabit City project focused on providing the planning, policies and community buy-in necessary to ensure sufficient, cost-effective and reliable bandwidth for next-generation networks. The ultimate goal is to expand broadband and specifically gigabit access in Huntington for the purpose of creating jobs, improving personal and community opportunities. We also hope to enhance the city's reputation, including promoting our development and spurring private investment. We also want to increase services for our citizens.
But, there is still much to be done. So, I urge our citizens to become educated on this topic and to challenge our local, state, and federal leaders to enact the necessary provisions to fully support broadband expansion. Creating opportunity through this platform is a win-win for us all.
In my opinion, the expansion will solve many of the economic issues we continue to debate year after year on the local, regional and state levels. Any support for these advancements is a huge step forward for the entire state of West Virginia.
David Lieving is president of the Huntington Area Development Council.