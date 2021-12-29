Last Monday, the editorial in this newspaper’s online edition, “WV must aim higher in abuse, neglect cases,” which first appeared in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, made it clear that West Virginia and our nation are not very good at protecting and caring for at-risk young children. A decade ago, my column, with the same title as today’s, asked the identical question when reports noted that 100,000 American kids were in foster care. NBC reported that in 2020 over 7,000 children were in foster care in West Virginia. Sunday’s newspaper presented Jonathan as a 15-year-old still hoping for a forever family.
The recent editorial detailed the horror of a 25-year-old Greenbrier County mother who shot and killed her three young children and two of her boyfriend’s boys. Current American social philosophy, which is becoming stringently anti-abortion, seems to be that once a fetus is out of the uterus, it will be well-taken care of. Baloney. If our government is going to try to make sure that legal abortion is not a choice (there has been and always will be illegal and dangerous abortions), regardless of the mother’s ability to nurture the child, then our nation needs to make sure that every child born can live safely and securely.
Professionals in fields involving child social services, particularly Child Protective Service (CPS), know it’s a fairy tale that all infants and children receive good care. We who have known children bruised, burned, starved, locked in closets, sexually assaulted or worse by their parents, know that giving birth does not make all mothers capable or willing to care for their infants and that men, genetically or legally related to children, are not necessarily going to be loving or even supportive parents.
Statistics from Child Trends, a national child welfare research organization, reported that in 2019 over 53,000 West Virginia children received an investigation or assessment for abuse or neglect, which now is exacerbated by the opioid crisis.
People may believe that this 25-year-old mother who killed five children was simply a mental health issue, yet we don’t know if her mental health was impacted by responsibility for five young children without the physical, mental, social and economic resources to care for them. Even with fine supportive resources, raising kids is real work. I can attest to that.
What makes this murder case so distressing is that a dental hygienist who observed large bruises on the four-year-old and a man verbally abusing him called CPS to report suspected abuse four months before the murders. A retired West Virginia state trooper, investigating the case, also reported signs of “neglect, abuse and violence in the home.” Where is the safety net and legislation to protect abused children?
This is a horrendous case, but it is not an isolated one in this state or our nation. West Virginia and other states’ CPS workers have impossible jobs, with low pay, emotional burnout, high turnover and physical danger.
Until our state and nation recognize that already born children deserve the same interest and efforts to provide protection as given to unborn children, we will continue to lament needless child abuse, neglect and death reports.