Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust suit against Google. This is great news for small businesses that have been harmed by what I and most others see as Google’s ad market monopoly.

For years, we have seen the corrosive effects of political and market manipulation by the largest digital platforms. The DOJ’s lawsuit is certainly an important step forward.

Doug Reynolds is the managing partner of HD Media LLC.

