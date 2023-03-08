Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

From simply a historic specter, Logan County likely has an unprecedented political heritage that is filled with corruption, including murder. In fact, a look at every single major election — including at the city, county, state, and federal levels — there hardly has been a single election in over 100 years that has not been tainted in political darkness in one way or another.

The lust for power and control in Logan County has seen millions of dollars spent in different ways to gain positions that allow leaders to determine a government’s future. In reality, it is always the people’s future which is at stake. Whether it’s a school board position, city council spot, or a county commission seat, lives are affected by who sits in a position to make a difference, one way or another.

Tags

Recommended for you