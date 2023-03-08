From simply a historic specter, Logan County likely has an unprecedented political heritage that is filled with corruption, including murder. In fact, a look at every single major election — including at the city, county, state, and federal levels — there hardly has been a single election in over 100 years that has not been tainted in political darkness in one way or another.
The lust for power and control in Logan County has seen millions of dollars spent in different ways to gain positions that allow leaders to determine a government’s future. In reality, it is always the people’s future which is at stake. Whether it’s a school board position, city council spot, or a county commission seat, lives are affected by who sits in a position to make a difference, one way or another.
Just about any election year — especially in the last century — campaigns were filled with lies, deceit and tons of money. The following story is but one example of the power-hungry mongrels of the past and how people’s lives were manipulated.
The year was 1960, and it involved one of the most important elections in America’s history because it was the beginning of the realm of the Kennedys in Washington D.C.
It was also a time when the overflow of money poured into Logan County by both the Hubert Humphrey and John F. Kennedy sides, especially the Kennedy’s, was utilized on the battlefronts of local campaigns. None was more important than the race for circuit judge, which featured C.C. Chambers and former Logan Prosecutor Claude Joyce.
The very outspoken Chambers was in his 34th year of ruling the judicial system in the county, while Joyce was a proven prosecutor who much more than Chambers believed in the ethical side of the system, which exists even more so today. In short, Joyce did not believe a sitting judge should express his religious feelings and other beliefs onto the public.
In the end, despite Joyce seemingly winning by just six votes, the bitter election that saw 55% of registered voters (26,966 Democrats and 7,593 Republicans) go to the polls, it was apparent that the word “ethics” was not in Logan County’s political vocabulary. With four Democrat races still undetermined by the end of election day 63 years ago, about the only thing clearly undisputable was that John Fitzgerald Kennedy was a landslide winner in Logan.
The following is a letter written in an address to the 1960 graduation exercise at Logan High School and sent to The Logan Banner for publication. It is an explicit account of exactly how Logan County elections had worked for many years.
When Editor Charlie Hylton opened the morning mail on May 16, 1960, he found an unsigned letter with a note reading, “I want to get that lousy $3 out of my coat pocket so that I can sleep.
“I don’t know why I’m writing this. I have no intention of naming names or even signing my own, but I was cheated out of my right to vote and ended up with $3.
“I don’t really know how it happened, but God knows I had no intentions of selling my vote. I went to the polls with a friend because my husband was asleep. She was driving around picking up voters. She offered to keep my babies in the car while I voted.
“I was ushered into the voting grounds by a man who gave me some cards, but on the way a young man gave me three more cards. This man who gave me the first ones said: ‘Throw those away. You won’t need them.’
“Of course, I didn’t have any intention of looking at them. I went in the polling place and registered, then into the booth. I was asked by one of the men if I needed any help. I said no. I closed the curtain, and began looking at the cards. I said, ‘I can’t find a certain candidate’s name.’ And before I knew what happened, the two men were inside the booth with me, pushing down the levers like they were using an adding machine.
“It only took them one-half minute — it would have taken me one half hour. I only saw one name in the time they were pushing the levers. I tried to tell them I wanted to vote for so and so, but they didn’t act as if they heard me.
“One said: ‘I’ll bet that’s the way’ — that my husband voted, and then he said that’s all and opened the curtain
“I should have clawed his eyes out, but being a coward, I walked out and back to the car. The first man followed me to the car and offered me money. I told him I didn’t want his money and told him about the two men going into the booth with me. He didn’t say anything more to me, but started talking to the woman who was driving the car. As she started out, he put the money in my lap and said, ‘Buy the babies some candy.’
I came on home with the intentions of telling my husband when he woke up, but I didn’t. I was too ashamed to admit that I had been taken. I haven’t looked at the money until now. It’s been in my coat pocket all this time, but I know I’ll never spend it. Nobody can buy my birthright for a lousy $3, or $3,000 for that matter.
“I know that all the people in this county are crooked, but I’m not one of them. My husband says I take life too seriously, and maybe he’s right. But I know my babies will never eat a bite of candy bought with this filthy candy.
“I am sending it to you. Give it to the Salvation Army or Red Cross, where it will do some good. I’m not writing this to ease my conscience, because I know I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t pull a lever on that voting machine, and I didn’t ask those men into the booth with me. I didn’t promise anyone I’d vote for any certain person, and I certainly didn’t want anyone’s money. I only want to get this lousy $3 out of my coat pocket so I can sleep.
“If my vote is challenged, I will name names. I know it should be. I’ve been reading what you’ve been writing and what LIFE magazine had to say about the elections here. It’s all true, but the voters shouldn’t be challenged — it’s the poll workers who should be. I know those men practiced at least six months to pull down those levers that fast.”
The letter was signed “A Very Unhappy Used-to-be-Voter — But no more.”
When the county court (county commission now) canvassed the primary election ballots, members counted 18 ballots — 13 votes for Chambers and five for Joyce — that supposedly were not counted in seven different precincts on election day. The new count gave Chambers a victory 6,670 votes to 6,666 for Joyce.
With Chambers calling for a grand jury investigation, as well as an attorney general investigation that included two FBI agents, Joyce filed a petition with the state Supreme Court for a ruling on whether the 18 votes should be counted.
Meanwhile, Judge Chauncey Browning, president of the Supreme Court, formerly of Logan, was weighing a decision whether or not to disqualify himself from the case because he was a double first cousin to John R. Browning, one of the commissioners who certified Judge Chambers’ nomination. Judge Browning announced that his father and John R. Browning’s father were brothers, and that their mothers were sisters.
So, it was at a time just three months after 18 coal miners perished in Holden 22 Mine and when Park-N-Eat Drive In at Mt. Gay was advertising spaghetti dinners for a dollar and whole sides of barbecued ribs for $1.50, that the Supreme Court agreed with Claude Joyce’s attorneys that the 18 absentee votes be thrown out, making Joyce the apparent winner.
Nevertheless, Judge Chambers ordered County Clerk Luther Mounts to impound all voting machines for the purpose of petitioning the Supreme Court to order election officials to be reconvened and instructed to count the 18 ballots.
Finally, on July 23, over two months after the election, the Banner headline declared “Chambers Wins Supreme Court Ruling,” meaning the long reigning judge would serve another term. When Prosecutor Joyce conceded the election, four other candidates who had lost narrowly also dropped their court battles.
Those candidates included John R. Browning, Harry Dingess, W.E. (Red) Bivens and Butcher Sias. Ironically, both Browning and Bivens were incumbent members of the County Court.
Joyce and each of the other candidates said their desire to quit “fighting” was to bring the combating factions together for the benefit of the Democratic Party. And, while the Democrat machine always carried the general election each November until the last few years, the truth is there were always two Democrat factions battling for control.
And, yes, the vote buying continued in one way or another for many decades.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.