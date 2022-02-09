I recently was reading two separate newspaper columns written by two guys I remember well from my days at Marshall University during the early 1970s. Those two guys — Frank Giardina and Chuck Landon — are well-known sports writers in West Virginia. Both guys are former Marshall University writers with the school’s newspaper, The Parthenon, and their combined knowledge regarding all West Virginia sports in general can certainly be described as awesome.
Frank, who I consider particularly as an expert on high school sports in West Virginia, recently wrote about fans suddenly jumping on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon, and how he remembers (as I do) when most people in our region became Cleveland Browns fans because during the 1960s there was only one team shown weekly on local television, and it was the Jim Brown-led Cleveland team. That, I might add, is why I remain a loyal Browns fan, despite yearly heartbreaks, including this past season’s disappointment. You might say the Browns were the only team in town back then.
Frank’s column hit home with me, but when in the same newspaper, Chuck wrote about how the 1971-72 Marshall basketball squad was recently in Huntington for the weekend of Jan. 30 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that special team’s season, even more pleasant memories started coming back, due mostly to me having lived in the Hodges Hall dormitory where most of that team’s players, including Mike D’Antoni, also resided that great season.
Shortly after reading those two newspaper columns, I received a social media notice concerning the grand opening of a business in Logan aptly named “Off the Rail.” When reading about what the place had to offer, which included four dart boards, four corn hole boards, three billiards (pool) tables, big screen TVs and a live disc jockey, my first thought was, “Where’s the pinball machines?”
Suddenly, it all came together — 1971, Cleveland Browns football, the Thundering Herd basketball team, a pinball machine, Giardina, Landon, and a pool table. Now, if I can just find the key to my time machine.
It’s August 1971. As a 17-year-old “kid” about to embark upon his first year in college, I have finally officially moved into Room 319 of Hodges Hall dormitory on the bustling campus of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, a city I had never visited in my life, despite a few childhood visits to nearby Camden Park.
There I was on the Marshall campus on a hot summer day, fresh out of the coal camps of Logan County, not knowing a single soul at a school that consisted of over 17,000 students. I would weeks later discover that two of my fellow 1971 high school graduates — Pete Codispoti and Ron Thompson — also were enrolled at the university. Months later, I found out that another Loganite, Donald McCloud, a member of the Thundering Herd freshman basketball team, lived in Hodges Hall. I would not get to know this former Logan High star until several years later.
After visiting the campus of West Virginia Tech when it was in Montgomery, I had “wisely” turned down a full scholarship to that school. That decision, by the way, came almost immediately after I was informed there were only 32 females enrolled at the now-defunct location. A partial scholarship to Marshall University and a $1,200 National Student Defense Loan, plus over 8,000 females roaming from one class to another, eventually would lead me to realize my college of choice was justifiable.
But, as it would be on this first day on campus, I was just a curious freshman with a little bit of pocket money, who was about two months short of being of legal drinking age, the legal alcohol consumption age at the time being just 18.
So, after curiously wandering around the campus for the better part of the day and being bewildered as to why there were so many squirrels fearlessly running from one tree to another on campus — I mean, squirrel season wasn’t that far off — I found myself back at Hodges Hall, where my assigned roommate still had not showed up. So far, I had yet to make an acquaintance, much less a friend.
Late that afternoon, I heard two sounds that I could easily identify with — pinball machine dinging and the crack of ivory balls slamming together on a billiards table — coming from a downstairs area of the dormitory. Those sounds were familiar because of a place near my home at Mud Fork where I had spent considerable time. The place was simply known as “Herman’s Pool Room,” and it featured pinball machines and pool tables that many youngsters and others utilized. In a peculiar sort of way, one might say the place prepared me for college.
After entering the dormitory lobby, I placed a quarter on a side rail of the pool table, which is what one does to let the participants know you are going to take on the winning player. In so doing, I knew it would be a way of creating conversation, something I had not achieved all day.
When my time came to rack the balls, sure enough, my quarter generated a conversation from a student onlooker who I later learned was from Summersville, West Virginia. Bob was a talkative fellow, and when he learned I was from Logan, he got excited and began to rattle off the names of coach Willie Akers and several former Wildcat players, including James Davidson and Mark Hatcher. Turns out, he was an avid Logan basketball fan.
Anyway, I would never describe myself as being a “pool shark,” but back at Herman’s Pool Room, I watched and learned from guys who I would place in the “shark” category — Gary Moore, Taylor Meade, George Evans, Eddie “Fat Cat” Tomblin, his brother, Bobby, and a host of other fellows who regularly played for money.
However, compared to the talent level I seemed to be up against that particular 1971 day, I likely fit into the shark category. After winning a couple of games while my new friend Bob kept singing the praises of Logan basketball, I noticed a side door open and in walked a most unusual looking character — a fellow wearing a long fur coat. Bob suddenly became eerily quiet, as he watched the fellow’s every step.
Without saying a word, the rather tall looking fellow placed his quarter on the table, meaning he was taking on the game’s winning player in the next contest. He then stepped up to an area where there were four different pinball machines, which he played until the pool game was over.
Having won my game, the yet unnamed fellow proceeded to place his quarter in the table’s slot and racked the balls for a game of what is called eight-ball. I broke the balls, made two or three and then missed a shot. The fellow, who had by then shed the fur coat, shot and made two balls, before he missed. I proceeded to “run the table” by making the remaining balls. Game over.
Without saying a word, the cocky fellow grabbed his coat and went back to playing the pinball machines. My new friend, Bob, seemed about ready to explode. “Do you know who that is you just beat” he excitedly asked. “You just beat Russell Lee!”
“Who?” I asked.
The plane crash that wiped out the Marshall University football team about 10 months earlier had sort of numbed me and I had not followed Thundering Herd sports enough to realize that Russell Lee had become the “cock of the walk” on the M.U. campus. The fur coat likely was a gift from the George H. Wright Co. in Huntington and the story I got later was that Lee could get anything he wanted from there and certain other businesses.
I must say that I never saw Russell Lee again in Hodges Hall, nor do I know if he even resided there. However, most of the names mentioned in Chuck Landon’s Jan. 30 column — Mike D’Antoni, John Sark, Randy Noll, Bill James, and others — I saw frequently in the dormitory. However, two players not mentioned were the tallest guys on the Marshall team, seven-footers Andy Fredrickson and Willie Wilcox, neither of which could chew gum and walk at the same time but were liked by everyone.
Willie, who hailed from Miami, Florida, roomed next door to me and I grew accustomed to listening to the “Queen of Soul’s” music every single night through the cinderblock walls that separated us. Aside from Aretha Franklin’s music, which I actually like, I became Willie’s go-to guy once he learned I worked at the on campus medical infirmary. It seems the big guy was always needing me to get him some penicillin, which the nurses freely dispensed when I told them who it was for.
That group of guys went 23-4 on the season, were ranked 8th in the country at one point and finished 12th after losing in a NCAA tourney game in far off New Mexico. Russell Lee wound up being the No. 6 overall pick in the 1972 NBA draft after averaging 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.
Although his pro career never panned out — likely, because D’Antoni wasn’t there to feed him the ball — I’m only certain of one thing. And that is that the guy wearing a fur coat in August finished 0-1 against a once-skinny kid from Logan County.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.