I cannot remember exactly what year it was when television finally became a reality in my little coal camp house at Verdunville in Logan County, but I’m sure it was sometime during the mid to late 1950s. I would guess that I was around six years old when I first discovered the miracle of television, and that would have been about 1958.

Although the tv picture was in what was called “black and white” and only one channel was available from the television line that was connected all the way to the top of the nearest hillside to an antenna, the grainy, and what everyone called a “snowy picture,” was considered remarkable at the time.

