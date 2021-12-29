So, here we are just a couple of days from embarking upon a new year.
Of course, we have no idea what lies ahead, but surely to goodness we will be able to look forward to a better year than what we have endured for the past two. Nonetheless, there exists the possibility that the new variant may yet again plummet us into another future of masking, sickness and isolationism.
Rather than concern myself with whether sports will again next year become problematic for both players and fans, or whether or not vacation time will ever get back to family normalcy, I’m going to not focus on the dimly lit future and instead look back at what used to be. There’s simply no use in worrying about what’s going to occur tomorrow. Like the song says, “Whatever will be, will be.”
Before I get on topic concerning some past experiences, did you happen to see what singer/actress Bette Midler had to say about Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to not back the democratic legislation coming out of Congress? Midler said:
“What Joe Manchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”
Whether you agree or disagree with Manchin’s decision is your business, but I have a feeling that the few Bette Midler fans there might have been in West Virginia have likely decided that Hank Williams’ “Country Boy Can Survive” tune sounds better than the vibes coming from a Hawaii-born woman who in 1970 launched her singing career at a place called “Continental Baths,” a gay bathhouse in Honolulu. That started her on the path to selling over $30 million worth of records.
I just wonder if in her lifetime in Hawaii she ever visited Pearl Harbor, knew about the 106 men who perished while aboard the USS West Virginia or knew how many West Virginians died in the surprise attack and in every other battle in wars that were won because of West Virginia coal that was mined to produce the steel to keep America free.
As a matter of fact, here’s a few names from just Logan County who paid the ultimate price in Midler’s home state when Pearl Harbor was attacked. I’m sure there were several others from different parts of West Virginia who gave their lives that fateful Dec. 7 day.
Frank Reed attended Logan High School from 1933 until the end of 1938. He enlisted in the Navy in the fall of 1938 and was killed at Pearl Harbor. Don McCloud attended Logan High School from 1935 until the end of the first semester 1936. He joined the Navy in 1937 and lost his life at Pearl Harbor.
There were, of course, many other West Virginians who fought in various wars over the years, many of them returning home to their loved ones in caskets.
So it is that Bette Midler can be upset with Sen. Manchin if she wants to, and she, like everyone else, is entitled to her opinion.
Anyway, what I would much rather talk about is how I can remember growing up and how much colder wintertime was and how much more snow we always got. In fact, I can recall when it snowed to the point where snow and ice were on the ground until springtime finally arrived. The various creeks, and even the Guyandotte, would freeze over for many days at a time.
What I can recall fondly is traveling at Christmastime through Deskins Addition/Ellis Addition, which everyone just referred to as Black Bottom, and always glancing over at Baisden Brothers Hardware to see if Christmas trees were being placed on the parking lot.
If the trees were being set up during daytime, we would always make plans to come back that night even though we knew we weren’t going to purchase a tree. The sight of a glowing pot-bellied stove, especially when the snow was coming down, and the smell of the trees just made the occasion that much more like Christmas. I truly enjoyed watching people pick out a tree and secure it to the top of their vehicles before heading home with it.
You never see it anymore, but it used to be that during winter nearly every vehicle would have chains on its tires when there was a significant snowfall. School buses also would travel to and from schools with chains on their tires.
It just seems to me that roads, especially in rural areas, which is nearly all of southern West Virginia, were not particularly well groomed back in those days, but nobody seemed to really mind.
In fact, an old automobile hood hooked or tied to a rear bumper of a moving vehicle provided a nice sleigh ride on the snow-covered public roads. As I recall, roads weren’t treated much with salt, but it was not unusual for state road employees to spread what was called “red dog” along the roads to help keep vehicles from sliding.
Younger folks have likely never heard of red dog, so I will explain it in simple terms. It is a reddish slate-like material that is baked during the burning of what used be called slate piles. Just as there were coal mines in just about every community in Logan County, the need to dump unusable slate that was mined along with the coal was a necessity for mine operators.
Therefore, slate dumps, which nowadays are referred to as mine refuse piles, were in every mining community, most of them burning as a result of combustion caused by the mixture of coal and slate rock.
Most of us who grew up near a burning slate pile simply grew accustomed to the strong sulfur smell that was emitted, especially when it rained, which created even more smoke. As kids, we even played on the slate dumps. It made for a really good and eerie setting for those of us who liked to play “army.” At night, the burning fires could be seen through the cracks of the slate dump, which made for the look of a bombed battlefield.
Many of the slate dumps burned and smoldered for years before protecting the environment was first spoken about during the 1960s. Fifty-one years ago on Dec. 7, 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency came into existence due to concerns about water and air pollution across America. It was sometime during the 1970s that “red dog” was no longer allowed to be spread on highways or to be sold for use on private driveways.
I don’t know just what the health concerns were, but those concerns certainly came too late for most people my age, who had for years played on and around slate dumps and red dog.
In summertime, I remember some kids riding down “red dog hills” on sleds, car hoods and even cardboard boxes. It was not unusual to spend the majority of a sunny day riding on the sharp and burned-out material. I also remember cuts and scrapes that were sometimes the result of an overturned ride. In retrospect, getting red dog material into the bloodstream was certainly not a good thing to do.
The truth is slate dumps existed for many decades in most parts of southern West Virginia, or anywhere else coal was being mined. For instance, Chief Logan State Park, one of the most positive aspects of Logan County, once had several slate dumps. As another example, Earling Grade School — no longer utilized — was built directly upon a slate dump. Some former students say that sometimes they could see the slate burning near the playground.
As I reflect upon the past, the present and the future, I find myself just like the former slate dumps I grew up watching smolder. In fact, I, too, am simply “burned out.”
Burned out from COVID-19, political divisiveness, hatred and drug deaths galore.
Surely, 2022 will prove to be a year of goodness for all.
Let’s hope so.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.