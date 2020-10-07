As of this writing, Logan County Magistrate and Circuit Court continue to operate despite the COVID-19 virus. As you should know, crime doesn’t end just because there’s a pandemic that some so-called experts believe will have taken approximately 400,000 American lives by next spring.
Naturally, police officers and other front-line emergency personnel such as ambulance responders, firefighters and all hospital-related employees are in positions where they have little choice but to carry on in their respective professions. All of these people deserve our utmost respect in their jobs of protecting lives and properties.
In addition, we should never neglect or disrespect those lesser-known individuals who, in most cases, work for minimum wages as cashiers, stock clerks and fast food dispensers. It’s just a fact of 2020 life — we are all in this together. Teachers and other school personnel, along with students and parents, are in particularly stressful situations, as well.
I am deeply concerned for that person just trying to educate a child or grandchild in the best ways possible or that person trying to make ends meet on just a Social Security check, or that person who works daily, but has to constantly worry about how long a particular mining job will stay open.
It’s just a fact that there is much more to concern ourselves with nowadays other than just the major drug problems that are destroying Logan County on a daily basis. I have practically all but given up hope for the drug epidemic, as there seems to be no end to it. On the other hand, COVID-19 at least is expected to conclude itself at some point, hopefully with a future vaccine doing its job.
Every county in West Virginia appears to be operating in somewhat different modes, whether it’s a school system, or even the judicial system. While I cannot address how other counties choose to operate, I can say that the West Virginia Supreme Court has handled its judicial officials around the state about as well as could be expected.
Guidance and overall leadership from Supreme Court personnel, including the justices, has kept West Virginia’s judiciary afloat despite illness and deaths during this time of terror. On the local level, much praise must be afforded Chief Judge Eric O’Briant for his quick thinking in setting and altering schedules for both Logan Circuit Court and especially Magistrate Court. When the pandemic was announced, O’Briant immediately set schedules designed to lessen the possibilities of judiciary employees being infected by COVID-19, and yet our courts were able to continuously handle mostly emergency situations, as well as felony preliminary hearings that are required to be conducted in an incarcerated individual’s interest. Naturally, arrested individuals were arraigned, via video at the jail, and other matters were handled by telephone.
At this time last year, football at every level was going strong and nobody could imagine what lay ahead — neither a pandemic nor an outlandish presidential debate that to me was more amusing than watching Saturday Night Live.
On a serious note, no longer visible in downtown Logan as usual throughout the week is the blue truck with the large letters WV displayed on it, signifying the owner’s love for West Virginia University sports. That vehicle I speak of belonged to longtime court reporter, Larry Coffindaffer, brother-in-law of Judge O’Briant.
Larry succumbed to the ill effects of COVID-19 after a valiant struggle. It was a tremendous loss to the Logan County Courthouse and especially the community of Chapmanville. An avid sports fan, he has been mourned by many people whose lives he touched in some way, especially in the world of Chapmanville athletics.
Of course, his wife, Linda, and all of Larry’s family have suffered throughout the ordeal, just as others have done the same throughout Logan County and the rest of the world.
Even Judge O’Briant was infected and was quarantined at home for a while, but his wife, Diana, was luckily never infected, and the judge has long since returned to work. However, his law clerk, former judge Doug Witten, came down with COVID through a source other than O’Briant and reportedly is now home after being on a ventilator in a Pikeville, Kentucky, hospital.
To make matters worse, Mike Pickleseimer, the father-in-in-law of Judge O’Briant’ s daughter, Erica, also died from COVID-19, while O’Briant’ s stepson, Chase Hatcher, struggled with the disease mightily before getting much better. Chase was my neighbor when he was but a child living at Holden, while Mike — another former Holdenite — was a former local softball player, as was Coffindaffer, when that sport was widely popular in southern West Virginia. Both Mike and Larry could be referred to as “gentle giants.”
Fact is, about 20 people in the O’Briant family circle have been directly or indirectly affected by the deadly virus that continues to plague Logan County in one way or another.
I must also tell you that our Magistrate Court family has been struck by COVID-19. As of this writing, magistrate clerk Joyce Hylton and husband, Gary, are managing the disease at home, while Magistrate Joe Mendez, my assistant Brandi Bias, magistrate clerk Kelli Vance, and court martial James Hooker all have been quarantined for about two weeks, while magistrate clerk Shelly Copley has just returned from being quarantined following an outbreak in her family. Even newly elected Magistrate David Adkins was quarantined. Meanwhile, magistrate assistant Shawn Evans has returned from vacation — hopefully, uninfected.
The good news is that Joe, Brandi, Kelli and my favorite Hooker (James) all have tested negative for the virus and should return to work soon. In the meantime, chief magistrate clerk Wendy Williams, magistrate assistant Tammy White and myself, along with court martials Jeff Farmer and Jessie Hatfield, have been holding down the “masked fort” in the dungeon of the Logan County courthouse during weekdays, and Magistrate Codispoti — due to retire at the end of this month — is handling on-call duties.
As flu season approaches, we can only hope that everyone will stay safe and adhere to all of the advice received from medical professionals, like wearing a protective mask, something even our president has learned. Frankly, we must be smart to survive.
After all, whether you want to admit it or not, we humanoids are all part of the same family.
The family of God.