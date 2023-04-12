By the time you are reading this I, accompanied by Logan Magistrate Joe Mendez and senior status Magistrate Leonard Codispoti, will be at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Lewis County for our annual Magistrate Training Conference.
The four-day training consists of numerous guest instructors and, in my opinion, is quite helpful, especially when it comes to discussion concerning new laws passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
One of those laws directly affects Logan County and, just like Gov. Justice’s signing of the $500,000 grant to vastly enhance tourism to the Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann, who very few knew about until I posted it on Facebook, I will be the first to inform readers of the major change that is forthcoming to Logan Magistrate Court.
About two years after I was elected to my position as a Logan magistrate, I realized that Logan County’s caseload was growing very quickly. Having taken office in 2000, it took me a while to realize the spiraling caseload was due to the increasing use of illegal drugs. At the time, it was pharmaceutical drugs, particularly Oxycontin, along with the illegal substance of crack cocaine, that was demoralizing our Logan County citizens.
One after another, we kept seeing mostly young individuals who were destroying themselves and others through the use of these highly addictive substances. It did not seem to matter that law enforcement was arresting people every day for drug-related offenses, whose victims included mothers, fathers, and grandparents, who were at their wit’s end as to what to do.
Treasured jewelry was being stolen and sold for the costly Oxycontin, and when those death pills were unavailable the much cheaper crack cocaine was always available. Stolen credit cards and debit cards were being used by children and grandchildren to get money to feed their addictions. Families were being wrecked, some too embarrassed to do anything about it.
In a few cases I’m aware of, bankruptcy was the only remedy for people, who, in many situations, still did not want to prosecute their family members. However, I suppose one can only sustain so much before reaching the breaking point.
By the dozens, parents, grandparents and other family members began asking us for help. “I just want him to get some help. Can you put him (or her) in rehab? I don’t want to see him die.”
With no ability for magistrates to actually sentence defendants to what few facilities existed, the wheel of drug usage continued on to the point where again families were seeking help from the judicial system by asking us to “please keep him (or her) in jail for as long as you can. At least I know they will be fed there.”
I started obtaining the caseload for nearby counties, as well as others, to compare to Logan’s. Year after year, Logan continuously was handling way more cases than some counties with equal magistrates and many others who had four or more magistrates. With overdose deaths starting to rise, I had no clue what to do.
Out of frustration — long before I began writing this column regularly — I wrote a letter to the editor of The Logan Banner describing the growing problems we were encountering, urging that something had to be done, including a rehabilitation center that could serve multiple southern counties, such as Logan, Mingo and Boone.
In that letter, I called out our own judicial system for not being able to do more about the escalating drug and crime situation, which by then was creating monstrous jail bills for the Logan County Commission.
I’ll never forget the headline (which I did not write) that accompanied the letter: “Magistrate Says He has Had Enough.” Some people saw that and thought it meant I was resigning.
Well, good things started to happen, including adult and teen drug courts and the day report system, all of which are designed to turn drug ridden lives around. And, at least to a certain degree, it works.
However, there still is no rehab center and we, as magistrates, remain without the ability to sentence misdemeanor violators to a facility that could curb their destinations before they commit felonies and then later in circuit court seek some sort of rehabilitation.
Finally, the pill mills were shut down and pharmaceutical companies are continuing to pay high prices (currently $871 million in West Virginia) to communities and counties as a settlement agreement. I can’t help but wonder where that money will end up.
Nevertheless, the end of that nightmare was the beginning of an even worse one in which the highly addictive and deadly drug of fentanyl has killed too many people in Logan County, at least five dying last week, and I don’t know how many others saved by Narcan. Now, however, another drug is being infused with fentanyl, it even being placed in marijuana, and Narcan is of little value in saving the lives of those who have overdosed with anything containing that drug.
I gathered magistrate court statistics of Logan and many other counties and even reported those results in this newspaper; therefore, I knew about what to expect when in 2014 the National Center for State Courts was authorized to conduct a study called the West Virginia Magistrate Court Workload Assessment, which was a month-long study in which all West Virginia magistrates and clerks had to document 24 hours a day their actions involving court-related matters, including such things as being approached on the street or in a store by someone seeking information or just asking a question, and we had to log every telephone call or Facebook message.
When this vastly expensive study was presented to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance of the West Virginia Legislature shortly before Earl Ray Tomblin was sworn into the governor’s office in 2015, the results of the study conducted from October 21 through November 17, 2013, recommended that while some counties needed additional magistrates, several with three magistrates or even four, needed reduced. Wyoming, Wayne, Mingo and Marion, to name a few, were listed among the counties that 15 total magistrates needed to be eliminated from statewide. In a few counties, it was even decided that only one magistrate was needed.
Whether politics played a role or not, I can’t say, but the study was never implemented into law.
Fast forward to 2022, when magistrates again did a work study and officials looked into the caseload of each county. However, instead of eliminating any magistrates, the recommendation to the Legislature was that certain counties needed additional help due to their caseloads, even though some of them, Logan included, had losses of population.
Based on the number of various cases, citations and other court-related work, Logan County in 2024 will elect four magistrates who will take office in January 2025. We currently have three magistrates.
This addition to Logan County simply verifies my statistical studies conducted now for 20 years, although those studies were not used to determine the allocation of magistrates for Logan.
To me, what this means is that at least two more decent-paying jobs are being created for the county in the form of a magistrate and his assistant, and very likely another magistrate court clerk.
This also presents somewhat of a problem for the Logan County Commission, which must find room for at least two more offices in the “dungeon” of the courthouse or possibly relocate the entire magistrate court to another location. We shall see.
Because of an additional magistrate being added to our court, it is likely that I shall seek another term of office, although I previously indicated I would not. But, with added help, the stress factor should dramatically decrease.
Now, here’s what else is new in the Logan County judicial system, the result of bills formulated by the Legislature. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Logan and Mingo counties will be combined to form the 13th Judicial Circuit and will have three judges, two from Logan and one from Mingo. However, in 2024 in the May primary election candidates will be on the ballots of both counties and the top two finishers will serve in Logan and the third in Mingo, as one circuit judge must come from Mingo County. That could make election time more interesting.
My prediction is this: When the census is taken again in 2030, Logan County’s population will have continued to dwindle, and the crime rate will have decreased greatly because of the weekly deaths primarily due to the result of overdoses and from the number of young people leaving the county to find good work.
Therefore, there will be no need for four magistrates in Logan at that time and legislation will then be passed to decrease the number back to three, or even fewer.
I do hope I’m incorrect on my prediction, but I don’t see anything being done to make me believe otherwise.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.