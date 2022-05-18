Now that the election is finally over and some folks have likely celebrated victories with a bottle of fine wine, while others have been digging through their medicine cabinets in hopes of finding Preparation H, maybe, we can now get back to normal. Of course, what’s normal for some people is not normal for others.
I’ll tell you what is not normal — a 16 percent voter turnout in Logan County. I could be wrong, but I do not remember any Logan Countywide election in which the voter turnout was so low, especially with near perfect weather that existed on election day.
My take on the election result is that a candidate best not totally depend on Facebook to win an elected office. Maybe it’s time to get back to the old ways of doing things — like hiring drivers, who actually seek out people who may not go to the polls otherwise.
Anyway, there were some good candidates in both political parties — winners and losers — and the hope is that when it is all said and done in the November general election, Logan County will benefit through positive change. Whether you’re republican, democrat or independent, and whether you’re conservative or liberal, most of us are basically cut from the same cloth.
As for me, I can only describe my political self as a person stuck somewhere between a nose ring and 20 tattoos and the person with a pistol strapped to his side and flying the confederate flag in the back of my truck. In other words, I claim to be neither far right nor far left. Unfortunately, people like myself have become the new minority, and we are growing increasingly apathetic.
So much for my political thoughts. However, let me make one suggestion for WVOW radio in Logan. First let me say that the surrounding area does not fully realize the importance of radio even in today’s high frenzied electronic age. I would hope WVOW, as well as newspapers, never disappear from our lives, as each media outlet plays important roles in our society, although certainly not like they used to.
Ever since Logan County switched to the new voting machines — which was a good thing — election night radio reporting has not been the same. With the speed that election results are now produced and brought to the courthouse, there’s not much drama in listening as their once was.
My suggestion is not to be in any hurry to announce the results and to, if possible, give the tallies of each precinct, naming each one. For instance, instead of saying “with 10 precincts now in” it should be announced what precincts had been reported and then give the results of each in the most important races.
This would eat up time, but the fact of the matter is that listeners like to know how certain candidates fared in a particular precinct, especially people who worked either inside the polling place or outside on election day.
Nevertheless, I appreciate WVOW radio and only mean to offer suggestions for the future.
Meanwhile, back at the farm, so to speak, I recently planted my tomato plants for this season and, as always, I planted a few “Mortgage Lifters.” Now, for those who do not know, a Mortgage Lifter is a special tomato plant that was created in Logan County by a man named Cletis Byles, better known in his day as “Radiator Charlie” because he was an automobile mechanic, who had his own little shop.
Although I had bought the plants and consequently raised Mortgage Lifters in the past, I had no idea of the local history behind the special tomato plant. Some years back, former Logan Banner editor Martha Sparks, likely the most underappreciated employee ever at The Banner, told me about the local connection, and I curiously did a little research. Here’s what I found:
Radiator Charlie came from the cotton fields of North Carolina where he was forced to work as a very young child and did not receive a formal education. The jack-of-all-trades, as it runs out, managed to become an airplane pilot flying airmail routes and later became a member of the National Guard.
While in the Guard Charlie reportedly engaged in the sport of wrestling and enjoyed it so much he later went on wrestling tours throughout the Appalachian Mountains. According to a recorded interview with his grandson, Ed Martin, a resident of Virginia at the time, Charlie received a dollar for every minute he lasted in the ring. During the interview, Charlie said “……if he don’t throw you in ten minutes, you got a dollar a minute. I lost, but very few times.”
It is highly likely that Charlie Byles decided to move to Logan after he visited on a wrestling tour, although there is no way to confirm that. In any event, he found business as an automobile mechanic and opened his shop in a county where heavy coal and timber hauling trucks constantly encountered radiator problems because of the steep grades of county roads at the time.
However, it is not for radiators that Charlie has left a legacy — it is, in fact, for a tomato plant, but not just any ole’ tomato plant.
For those of us who know anything about gardening, especially growing tomatoes, we know the various types of tomatoes, from the large beefsteak to the grape-sized variety. Some may also know that the Mortgage Lifter is a large tomato plant that produces tomatoes weighing between two and one-half pounds to as much as four pounds.
It is from this variety that Radiator Charlie created and sold enough seeds and plants to pay off the mortgage on his Logan home during the early 1940’s. The story is that he wanted to create a large “meaty” tomato that would be better utilized by families, most of whom had suffered through the Great Depression.
He started by planting in a circle three beefsteak, three Italian tomatoes and three unknown of the English variety. In the center of the circle, he planted a German Johnson plant, which produces a tomato that has a purplish tint to it. Using a baby syringe, Charlie cross-pollinated the German Johnson plant with pollen from the other nine tomatoes in the circle. He saved the seeds and planted them the following year using the same process, cross-pollinating the strongest plants each year. He repeated the process for six years until he had developed the tomato that met his post-depression criteria.
The tomato become so popular that people reportedly were driving hundreds of miles to purchase the plants for a dollar each, which was quiet a sum of money at the time. The plant, which grows six feet high and produces numerous large tomatoes, was worth the price. The plants are disease resistant and produce pink-red tomatoes that are tasty, but non-acidic.
I’m aware of two places that locally sell Mortgage Lifter plants, although there may be other locations that offer them. The Four Seasons business near Logan and Williamson’s Greenhouse in Chapmanville are two places I know that sell the plants.
I’m not sure where his radiator repair shop was located, but a deed search tells me that Charlie and his wife resided at 82 High Street in Logan and that he sold the property to Marvin and Ida Morrison in 1952 for $6,500.
Now, while I cannot attest to the fact that Radiator Charlie Byles might have enjoyed major health benefits of his self-created tomato, what I can tell you is that the man lived to be 97-years-old.
Just saying — you might want to plant a couple of Mortgage Lifters somewhere on your property — and not just for history’s sake either.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.