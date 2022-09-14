Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

After recently hearing that Logan High School will not have a high school band this year, I was, like many other folks, appalled. After thinking about it for a while, however, I realized that many people had seen this freight train coming for a few years and we did little to prevent it.

For instance, over the years people witnessing parades in downtown Logan and band performances on the football field watched as the membership of the bands diminished each year. Although I cannot offer a solid solution to the problem, I can say that without successful programs at the middle school levels, it is likely there will be no success at the high school levels. I will also note that it wasn’t that long ago — 2015 — that the Logan High marching band captured honors in band competition at Ripley.

