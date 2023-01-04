The recent death of NFL Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris got me thinking about a lot of things, including Logan County’s direct connection to the man who in 1972 made what has since been dubbed as “the Immaculate Reception.”
For those who do not know about this spectacular NFL play that many believe was the greatest play ever made in pro football history, here’s a quick synopsis of what occurred on a cold December day 50 years ago at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers had been almost terrible for 40 years and after a very good 11-3 season, the Terry Bradshaw-led team was trying to win its very first playoff game ever in Steelers history; the opponent being the mighty Oakland Raiders. With just 22 seconds remaining in the game and trailing 7-6, Bradshaw was flushed out of the pocket and on the run fired a pass intended for John “Frenchy” Fuqua at the Raiders’ 35-yard line.
Jack Tatum, maybe the best defensive back in NFL history — and definitely the meanest — collided with Fuqua, sending the ball flying backwards to midfield in the direction of Harris, who caught the ball just inches above the turf around the Oakland 45 and then outraced several Oakland defenders into the end zone for the score.
Interestingly, that playoff game was not a sellout because the Steelers had always lost important games in the past. In fact, so used to losing was Steelers owner Art Rooney that he missed the controversial play because he was already on the elevator going down to console his players in a tough loss. In an interview a day before his untimely death, Franco Harris was quoted as saying, “He (Rooney) got on the elevator a loser and when he got to the bottom and off the elevator he was a winner.”
Although the Steelers would lose the following week to the eventual Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins, the team would go on to win four Super Bowls by the end of the 1970s. Bradshaw, Harris and Rooney have since been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, as have other Steelers greats, including Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, and, of course, “Mean” Joe Greene.
So what’s the connection to Logan in regard to “the Immaculate Reception,” you ask?
Well, the assistant coach who called the play was a former American Football League football great from Buffalo Creek, which is near Man in Logan County. Lionel Taylor, who finished his seven-year career as the all-time leading receiver for the Denver Broncos and was the first professional football receiver ever to catch 100 passes or more in a season, received two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers as coach before being hired by Los Angeles.
“I called the play,” Taylor told me in an interview about two years ago. “It was supposed to be a simple hook to Barry Pearson for a quick first down, but Bradshaw had to scramble and didn’t get enough on the ball.”
Clearly, “the Immaculate Reception” could never have happened it not been for the man from Logan County. Indeed, history would read differently.
It is good to know that Taylor is still living at his home in New Mexico and that Bradshaw is now an NFL television broadcaster. However, there is a downside to this Steelers story, and it comes from yours truly, a forever Cleveland Browns fan.
I believe it was August of 1972 when, as a teenager, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend my first NFL game, an exhibition contest between the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, just a few months before the great play made by Harris.
At the time, Redskins games were played at RFK Stadium and tickets were impossible to get unless you were a season ticket holder and even those tickets were sold out for years; many people left their ticket ownership in their wills.
My girlfriend at the time, a die-hard Redskins and quarterback Sonny Jurgenson fanatic, lived in Springfield, Virginia, a D.C. suburb. She had arranged to get the tickets via an older gentleman and friend of her father. So it was that she drove us to a certain exclusive hotel where she went to retrieve the tickets, while I remained in her Volvo.
Upon her return, tickets in her hand and a big smile displayed let me know we were headed to the big game.
I honestly do not remember the score of that football game, but I believe the Steelers won the affair. What I remember clearly is that there were three quarterbacks who played at various times for the Steelers in that contest. I had heard of none of them, although I did know that they were competing for the starting quarterback job.
There was Terry Hanratty, who hailed from Notre Dame, Terry Bradshaw, a product of Louisiana Tech, and a guy named Joe Gilliam, who played his college ball at Tennessee Tech. What was highly unusual was that Gilliam was an African American. There simply were very few Black quarterbacks in the NFL at the time. It was almost unheard of.
After watching them throw in warmups and during the game, it became clear to this young Mud Forker (a fish out of the water, for sure) that Gilliam had the much superior arm, as he zipped the football through the air like darts at a dartboard.
Of course, Bradshaw won the quarterback battle and through 1972 and 1973 his Steelers record was 19-3. However, after a weeklong strike by the NFL in the preseason of 1974, coach Chuck Noll proclaimed that Gilliam had earned the starting position at quarterback. That led to hate mail and on field problems for Gilliam, who began to use illegal drugs. Although he had a record of 4-1-1, Gilliam was benched, and Bradshaw inserted in week six of that ’74 season. It would be Gilliam’s last pro game ever.
Although we might say that we know the rest of the story and how the Steel Curtain teams continued to prevail, as we recall the Bradshaw to Swann passing connection, I would like to point out that the story of the Steelers and what a great career Franco Harris had, dying just a couple of days before the 50th anniversary of his remarkable catch, is interesting in other ways to me.
You see, history can prove awesome. At one point in his life after football Joe Gilliam, hooked on cocaine and heroin, was living underneath a bridge in a cardboard box. After getting sober for a few years, the guy who was born in Charleston, West Virginia, but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, accidentally died of a cocaine overdose on Christmas Day, 2020, shortly after watching an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans. He was four days shy of his 50th birthday.
But wait, there’s a sidebar to this story of both greatness and grief.
Remember me mentioning my girlfriend going to the hotel to pick up the tickets for the Redskins-Steelers game? As it turns out, she and I both (stupidly) smoked cigarettes, often sharing a package of Benson and Hedges 100s at a time before most of us knew any better.
On her way out from the hotel, she picked up a booklet of matches from the lobby, as matches were the norm in lighting cigarettes back then. Although some of the matches were used and, of course, pulled from the booklet to light our smokes, I kept the booklet for reasons still unknown to me.
It would be a few years later that I would realize from the name of the hotel printed on the outside of the match booklet, that, while perhaps just too excited about attending the big game, I never realized the luxurious hotel where the matches came from was “The Watergate Hotel.”
It was just a couple of months prior to us retrieving the tickets there that the hotel was the site of one of the most historical happenings in U.S. presidential history. The Watergate Hotel break-in of the Democratic Headquarters occurred in June 1972, and the consequential investigations led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
While I will not delve into the long story of the Watergate Hotel scandal, it must be said that if you are not aware of that scandalous history, you either were not born, or were at that particular time living underneath a bridge, as the old saying goes.
The truth is that everybody has a story, and, in fact, everyone is a story.
Unfortunately, not all stories have good endings.
