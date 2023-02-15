Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Even though I am so tempted to write the truth about what I shall term as the “great Logan County soap opera,” which would be an epic look into what could not be better composed in even a make believe scenario, I shall, for now, remain patient, especially since there are many positive things that younger folks — especially those who aren’t running around with a needle stuck in their arms — should be told.

After many years of writing about how former pro football greats Charlie Cowan and Lionel Taylor should receive local recognition for their tremendous efforts as star players, finally, signs were placed near the entrance to the town of Man, commemorating the two former Buffalo Creek residents. Frankly, it’s a joke that it took so long to acknowledge these two men as former Logan Countians.

