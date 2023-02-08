History is like Heiner’s bread — it’s being made every day.
OK, OK, I’ll admit I doubt that Heiner’s, a commercial bakery located in Huntington, is operating on Sundays, but it is at least a part of history, for it has been around since being established in 1905. And even though I’m not actually centering this writing on Heiner’s bread products, there are a few things you might find of interest.
Back around 1972 when I was a pizza maker at Gino’s Pizza Parlor and Pub on 5th Avenue in Huntington, occasionally, but regularly, a well-rounded fellow would come into the popular restaurant for lunch.
For a long while I did not know who the gentleman was, but what I noticed was that every time he came into the restaurant, “Fergie,” the guy I worked with most days, would always insist upon waiting on the friendly man. I also noticed that my co-worker treated the guy like royalty.
Gino’s Pub was at the time a one-of-a-kind place. For whatever reason, Gino’s Pub never hired women. Night or day, it was males who made the pizzas and sandwiches, as well as served the beverages —soft drinks and draft beers — cleaned the tables, swept and mopped the floors, and cleaned the restrooms. It was a tough job. The manager at the time was Bob McClellan, originally from Man.
Weekends, especially Saturday nights, were so busy that the owner, Kenny Grant, a good friend of the Huntington Police Department and a sponsor of the Golden Gloves boxing contests held annually back then at the old Memorial Fieldhouse in Huntington, would hire off-duty police officers to make their presence known inside and outside of the still-popular establishment. The men wore their uniforms to extenuate their presence, and rarely was there ever a problem at the Pub.
Despite hundreds of customers on weekends, not to mention weekdays, as employees, despite excellence in preparation and service, we never received tips, nor did we count on receiving them. It was no big deal — unless you waited upon a fellow named Earl Heiner.
Mr. Heiner, as I later found out, always left a huge tip, which explained why Fergie always insisted on waiting on the gentleman. Indeed, he was the key person in charge at Heiner’s bakery.
Anyway, here’s a little something that I’m throwing in for good measure. I don’t know about now, but when I worked at The Pub, we were the only pizza place that used provolone rather than mozzarella cheese.
Speaking of cheese, allow me to get to my real topic of discussion — commodity cheese.
For those of us fortunate, or perhaps unfortunate enough, to have eaten government-issued commodity cheese during the 1960s or even before, I’d bet that few would disagree as to that cheese being the best tasting dairy product of its kind.
Even during the 1980s, the federal government distributed over 300 million pounds of cheese, despite that then-President Ronald Reagan had been elected in part by promising to change the welfare system and even pledged to reduce the federal food stamp program. In 1981 in the midst of a recession, Regan agreed to release 30 million pounds of cheese from the country’s stockpile, creating the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which handed out blocks of cheese to low-income people, the elderly and to organizations that served them. The government got out of the cheese business during the 1990s.
During the 1960s, I remember, the cheese came in five-pound boxes and usually was distributed on the local level at various community schools to folks who stood in long lines to obtain it. There were other commodities that folks received, like large metal cans of peanut butter, bags of rice, canned meats, powdered milk, and even powdered eggs to name most of the products. I can tell you that folks considered powdered eggs to be low on the totem pole of the items offered.
Commodities preceded the food stamp program and was implemented after the Depression. The program was continued throughout the Eisenhower administration, basically providing food for the poor and economically depressed, as a result of farm surpluses in which the government bailed out farmers by buying their products.
When John Kennedy visited West Virginia and other rural Appalachian areas in his campaign for president in 1960, he saw that commodities were not really the answer for the poor. After becoming president, Kennedy was responsible for helping to create the food stamp program in America. Many families, including my own, benefited from the food stamp program.
By 1971, commodity distribution was pretty much abandoned in favor of the food stamps, which allowed the poor themselves to make decisions about the food they consumed. I can tell you, too, that candies, colas and other sugary products could be obtained with food stamps.
President Richard Nixon in 1971, the year I graduated from high school and entered college, stated that he was determined to put an end to hunger in America “for all time.” During his administration the food stamp program saw its largest expansion. Unfortunately, food stamps could not be used at Gino’s Pub or any other restaurant.
Nowadays, the food stamp program has been updated as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the benefits are distributed electronically. There can be no question that the benefits are a lifesaver for many families, especially single mothers with children. However, it could be argued that the system is abused and that healthy adults, especially men, should be made to work to receive the benefits.
Now, this missive may confuse you, but how I wound up writing the above information is because I was trying to find out where the “pinto bean capital” of the United States is. In so doing, I obviously got sidetracked and started writing about cheese. Oh, well.
Just to let you know, I was surprised to find out the self-appointed pinto capital of the United States, which also claims itself as the pinto bean capital of the world, is not anywhere near Appalachia like I figured. In fact, it is located in a town with a population of just 635 residents with a median income per household averaging $27,500. The town is named Dove Creek and is located in Colorado, a far cry from our soup bean-loving hillbilly nation.
My first thought was “well, based on that criteria maybe Logan should be the pinto bean capital of the world, or at least the U.S.” It was then that I discovered some interesting information.
First, Dove Creek doesn’t claim to produce the nation’s largest crop, but it does claim to produce the world’s best tasting bean crops. Secondly, although the Spanish trail passed through Dove City and pinto beans have been harvested in some places for 3,000 years, a World War I veteran who homesteaded in Colorado created a pinto bean farm there and founded the town’s first high school. Sagebrush Dan Hunter, as he was called, also founded the town newspaper after moving there in 1918.
A third factor I discovered was that most Appalachian people did not grow pinto beans. In fact, it appears former West Virginia senators Jennings Randolph and Robert C. Byrd were essential in the 1960s for getting the federal government to include millions of pounds of dried pinto beans to West Virginia as part of the commodity program; after all, the nutritional value of the beans is a great source of protein, along with phosphorus and manganese. And, as most real bean eaters know, it also is a great source of fiber.
Now that I think about it. It just makes sense that Colorado is the location of the pinto bean capital. After all, the National Onion Association is located in Eaton, Colorado, some seven hours driving distance from Dove City, and the good lord knows that beans and onions are culinary partners in crime.
With the legalization of marijuana also in Colorado, I am reminded of the 1969 movie “Easy Rider” when Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper were sitting around a campfire having enjoyed the beans. One might say they were having a “blast.”
Realizing that younger folks likely haven’t seen the movie (and they should), the first person under the age of 30 who contacts me about this column will receive a free quart of my homemade kraut to go along with your bean dish.
Meanwhile, I hereby declare Logan as the unofficial “cornbread capital” of the world.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.