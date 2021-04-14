If you are reading this, that means you are currently living in a time that will go down in recorded history as a period that most future generations will look back upon and likely describe as an occasion of suffering, just as we now can reflect upon the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic that took millions of lives so many decades ago. On the bright side, COVID-19 has not affected the younger generation that severely like it did in 1918 when so many young children, including newborns, were sickened and suddenly died.
It’s been over a year now that we began to realize just how serious the disease was and continues to be. I suppose it took deaths of people we knew and the reporting of the nationwide news media, as well as repeated warnings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — despite national leadership stupidity — for folks to realize the seriousness of the virus.
Now, with restrictions being drastically reduced as far as athletic events and other social gatherings, we can only hope there will be no significant increases in the spread of COVID-19 as we appreciate virus vaccinations and hope for the best.
Meanwhile, let’s reflect upon what many of us went through at about this time last year, when “panic” became a five-letter word that applied to grocery stores and every other place where certain goods were being sold to the public.
Although there were still “idiots” around refusing to wear recommended face masks, or even acknowledging the reality of the rapidly spreading disease, most of us were more rational and even scared. Admit it. You had to be frightened for yourself, or at least for your loved ones. None of us realized what was to become of the worldwide pandemic that got worse with each day.
As the seriousness of the problem became more recognizable in our West Virginia hills — where we hoped we somehow might be nearly immune — people began to react like the rest of America. They listened to the media, and panicked.
Suddenly, there were shortages of certain products that we all take for granted. Toilet paper and other paper products disappeared from store shelves quicker than supporters of Gov. Andrew Cumo of New York.
Think about it, and just admit to what most of us did in answer to the great void, once we realized the severity of the COVID-19 dilemma.
As for myself, I will admit to certain things — like buying up paper products, whether toilet paper or not. I mean, I purchased “cheap” Dollar Store paper products, all of which could have been used as an emergency necessity, particularly since toilet paper was not available anywhere at the time.
As a further sign of panic, pinto beans suddenly disappeared from store shelves. That’s when I realized “we” could be in trouble. What, no pinto beans? Might as well block out the sunshine, too.
It was also then that I realized the gravity of the situation. Therefore, I used paper towels (when I had them), napkins, or gloves whenever I pumped gasoline into my vehicles. I even sprayed Lysol (when I had any) on nearly everything I was about to touch. I sprayed door handles to my house, my office, and on objects anywhere else I thought the virus could be spread. I even sprayed my home’s refrigerator door — at least until I realized just how many times that door is opened daily.
I’m not blaming anyone, but despite all defensive efforts, I was sickened by COVID and suffered through Christmas and the New Year’s holidays. In fact, every magistrate and every one of our assistants developed COVID, as well as several magistrate court clerks. One of our assistants, Shawn Evans, nearly died from COVID and still is not completely well after being transported to the University of Kentucky hospital on a snowy Christmas Eve. She spent weeks there in recovery.
I have since had both COVID immunization shots, as have most other fellow employees, with the results varying from no side effects to reactions of illness. My first Moderna immunization shot did make me feel somewhat like I had influenza, but the second shot left me feeling normal. Unfortunately, a few fellow employees, as well as my wife, suffered side effects from the shots and had to take time off from work.
Masks are a common thing in America now, and as I reflect upon the beginning of COVID, I think of the goodness that is a part of most people in times of strife. For instance, fellow employee Joyce Hylton, a terrific seamstress in her own right, presented me with my first mask — even before anyone was wearing them. Made with a thin wire inserted through the fabric, Joyce fashioned many masks and made them available to every employee in Logan Magistrate Court. Soon afterward, however, both she and her husband, Gary, a former mayor of Logan, were stricken with the virus.
I still have that mask and a very nice Marshall University mask made and given to me by Logan Court Marshal Joe Chambers’ wife, Gloria. Like Joyce Hylton, Gloria has wonderful sewing machine talent. Their abilities remind me of my mother, who, had she still been alive, likely would have used her talents to manufacture masks for anyone who wanted one. It’s just unfortunate that sewing is an art that is slowly disappearing. Just as the teaching of home economics in schools vanished, so shall sewing.
I work in the basement of the Logan County Courthouse, which I often refer to as the “dungeon” because there are no windows in the magistrate court area and I suspect air circulation is not of the highest quality. In fact, there are times when I feel like a ground mole, scurrying about in the underground that truly used to be an Indian burial ground.
A courthouse, in fact every courthouse, especially in West Virginia, used to be the most important location in any community. From courthouse square lynchings, to crowded courtroom trials, the courthouse still remains more than just the county seat of government. In fact, a courthouse is simply “the people’s place.” Realistically speaking, it is indeed owned by the citizens of their respective counties in which courthouses are located.
The current Logan courthouse opened in 1964, when I was about 11 years old. I really don’t remember much about it because I rarely was in town, but I do recall that it cost a dime to use the public toilets in the place. I can’t help but wonder what a poor soul shopping in town or doing legal business in the courthouse did when in dire bathroom straits they discovered they had not a dime to their names. I would love to have a dollar for every person who over the years crawled underneath the stalls to get to the toilets.
Unlike today, there was no security to greet you upon entering the courthouse — no metal detectors, no security cameras, and every male carried at least a pocket knife, if not a sidearm. The jail was located on the fourth floor and school children were even provided tours of the place. Oh, how things have changed — well, except maybe the water lines in the place.
Now that the sunshine of spring has found us and the virus restrictions are being relaxed, maybe, just maybe, friends, cohorts and visitors can gather at the “people’s place” in Logan and reminisce about the past year’s dilemma or other times long gone. Perhaps an elderly visitor, who in their youth once raced on foot through the crowded streets of Logan, can pause to rest and reflect upon their childhood.
Unfortunately, none of these people will be able to sit down. You see, for some odd reason, there are no benches located at the Logan County courthouse (the people’s place). To me, a bench is a welcoming sign — just as hanging flower baskets or even a town clock serves to show as a sign of community pride.
Maybe the huge welcoming sign located on the brick building near Dingess Street to greet people could be amended to read “Welcome to Logan: The Friendliest town in West Virginia. (Just bring your own lawn chair).”
While nobody seems to want to take credit for the disappearance of the concrete benches several years ago, the mystery just well may be — where are they now?
Nevertheless, the one thing we can all be certain of is that the “people’s benches” surely did not succumb to any virus.
At least, not one made in China.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.