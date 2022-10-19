Politics always has and I suppose always will play a critical role in the history of Logan County. It is just the nature of the beast.
Without going into detail about every negative political event in Logan’s history, I’m going to supply you, the readers, with two interesting lawsuits that were filed against the Logan County Commission that occurred in back-to-back decades, during 1960 and 1977.
Let’s start with the 1960 suit field by then Logan Judge C.C. Chambers, just a couple of months following the primary election in a year in which Chambers opposed the candidacy of John F. Kennedy, the man who would become the country’s first Roman Catholic president. Although Kennedy was easily victorious in Logan County, Chambers only won because of pulling every political string there was in the election fabric, therefore, unraveling his defeat.
In the mandamus lawsuit, Chambers not only sued the Logan County Court (later renamed the Logan County Commission), but also County Clerk Luther Mounts, Prosecutor Claude Joyce (Chambers’ opponent for judge), and 37 election officials who had worked in seven precincts.
The unofficial results showed that Judge Chambers, who had reigned supreme in Logan since 1936, was defeated by six votes, 6,662 to 6,656. A series of legal debates ensued involving the county court during the canvassing of ballots, particularly certain challenged and absentee ballots that were not placed on the voting machines by certain poll workers. One member of that county court — the Rev. John R. Browning — would later become one of the “Logan County Five” and be sentenced to federal prison for voter fraud.
The 1960 controversy involved 18 absent voters’ ballots which precinct election officials failed to count and record on voting machines in seven precincts. In a mandamus hearing by the county court, it was held that “the board of canvassers had no authority to count the 18 ballots in question.” However, Chambers appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, citing West Virginia law that says if the ballots were unchallenged, then they must be recorded on the voting machines used in such precincts.
In a lengthy decision, the Supreme Court wrote that “Courts are loathe to disenfranchise qualified voters who have done all the law required of them.” The decision stated that voters could not be deprived of their constitutional right to vote. Here’s what the State Code 3-5A-20 says:
“When absent voter’s ballots have been voted and delivered to the election board of any precinct, the election commissioners shall as time permits proceed to determine the legality of such ballots … and shall prior to the close of the polls vote or record such votes on the voting machine.”
The recording of the absentee ballots is supposed to be done by an election official and witnessed by all other election officials (Republican and Democrat) working at a particular polling place. However, I know from past experience as a poll worker that is not necessarily how it works. I discovered that some officials placed the votes on the machines for candidates they preferred, and there was no way of knowing that it had been done when the final votes were tallied. While some officials, as designed, simply turned their heads to such actions, other officials had no clue as to what was supposed to be done.
In granting Chambers’ request for a writ of mandamus, the court directed all precinct officials to meet where the voting machines had been stored and to open the ballots and place the votes on the appropriate machines. In so doing, the court noted that it knew that by ruling for Chambers he would be the nominee by a majority of four votes; but if such 18 absent voters’ ballots were not counted, Claude Joyce would be the nominee.
I can’t help but wonder how the court knew that, but at any rate Chambers was later declared the victor. And there’s some history you may not have known.
Thank goodness we now have electronic voting machines that, according to County Clerk John Turner, are virtually foolproof.
Before diving into the writ of mandamus filed in 1977 against the Logan County Commission by Buffalo Creek’s Charles Cowan — the father of the Los Angeles Rams All-Pro offensive lineman, a 15-year NFL veteran who had retired just two years earlier — allow me to first define what a writ of mandamus actually is, according to “Barron’s Dictionary of Legal Terms.”
It is defined as “an extraordinary writ, issued from a court to an official compelling the performance of an act that the law recognizes as an absolute duty, distinct from discretionary duties.” The following is the example cited in the dictionary:
“A state legislature passes a law that provides that, upon request, a person had the right to see any information the government has on file for that person. Kathy files a request with the State’s Attorney General and is refused access to the information. Unless the refusing party can show some compelling need for secrecy, a court will issue a writ of mandamus to the holder of the records, directing the release of the records.”
In March 1975 Charles Cowan and other residents of Buffalo Creek near the town of Man filed a petition with the Logan County Commission as the first step to incorporate Buffalo Creek Valley as a Class III city. Cowan submitted a petition allegedly signed by 434 residents of the proposed area to be incorporated as a “city.”
The commission considered the petition at its March meeting and decided “that the petition and maps attached thereto did not meet in the requirements stated in the West Virginia Code” and the petition was rejected. At the county commission’s meeting in April, the petition was resubmitted together with revised maps. Another hearing was then set for May in order to hear arguments for and against the proposed incorporation.
Once again the commission voted to deny the petition, terming it “insufficient because of a lack of proof on the part of the petitioners at the hearing.” It was noted that there was no proof as to the validity of the signatures on Cowan’s petition and there were questions concerning the proposed boundaries, according to minutes of the meeting.
Cowan and his attorneys chose to petition the Logan Circuit Court for a writ of mandamus to compel the commission to act on its petition, but the circuit court dismissed the mandamus action. Cowan’s attorneys then decided not to appeal the court’s decision, but instead to file a writ of mandamus with the West Virginia Supreme Court.
It should be noted that the most important objections to the petition to create Buffalo Valley as a city came from Amherst Coal Company and Kelly-Hatfield Land Company, both of which submitted documents to exclude them from becoming a part of the proposed city. Of course, those companies were concerned because it would mean significantly higher taxes for them. The corporations were represented by Logan attorney Edward Eiland at the commission meeting.
Eiland, a longtime attorney for Island Creek Coal Co. and other coal firms, said he had a list of 1,660 “freeholders” who signed a petition opposing the formation of Buffalo City. In case you are wondering, a freeholder can basically be described as a person owning real estate in a particular area.
In the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the writ of mandamus, the court wrote, “The court detects a problem with Mr. Eiland’s testimony. His unverified, uncertified list of 1,660 purported freeholders is, by his own admission, drawn from a larger, more inclusive area than the proposed corporate limits.”
Mr. Eiland had previously testified that “I have tried to be as accurate as I can. But I sometimes make mistakes.”
The court also wrote “We cannot hold the petition invalid on the admittedly inaccurate testimony of an attorney representing corporations which object to the proposed municipality principally because they will have to pay more tax.”
In the long-lasting written answer the Supreme Court noted that county commissions were referred to as county courts until the Judicial Reform bill of 1974. And, after declaring that the petitioners had met all of the criteria needed to meet state laws, the court wrote “The writ of mandamus is granted, and the County Commission of Logan County is hereby ordered to enter an order holding the requirements of W.Va. Code 8-2-1 & 8-2-2 be met and to proceed according to W.Va. Code 8-2-4.”
What the ruling basically said was that the court agreed with the petitioners, but the entire process had to begin again and that the county commission had to make another decision per the rules of the state of West Virginia — the same rules that applied to begin with.
It is interesting to note that the current town of Man was actually at one point in history referred to as the Town of Buffalo. Of course, we know today that the proposed “city” of Buffalo Valley never came into being.