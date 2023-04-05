As most folks know, I currently serve as one of three magistrates in Logan County and, naturally, that means I have to deal with laws. And of course, that also means I have to know the laws, interpret the laws, and apply the laws, be it criminally or civilly.
The thing about laws is that what is the law today may not be tomorrow, or within the next 10 years, or even sooner. In short, what seems so dastardly today may even be legal in the near future. So, I thought I would take a less serious approach to this week’s writing and address this situation.
As a quick example, it should be noted that when the Logan boulevard first opened in the late 1950s, the speed limit was 50. Well, after a bunch of accidents occurred, it didn’t take Logan City Council long to reduce that speed to 40 mph, which it remains today, and it is a little bit too low in my humble opinion.
Still, other than the Bible’s Ten Commandments, most laws are manmade and can be changed, or updated if you will. I remember as a kid there were certain churches that did not allow their female members to wear rouge or lipstick, which was popular at the time. And, God forbid, if a woman wore pants — even if not worn in the church — well, then that woman was bound to burn in hell. As I said earlier, laws do change.
I found this story about a woman in Logan who in 1937 decided to break a law that had just been enacted and may still even be on the books, just not enforced. The Logan Banner article described Delores Harlow of Monaville as being the “first violator of the new road law” when she was arrested by state trooper C.H. Patton while she was walking beside the road at Cora.
According to the newspaper account, Harlow was taken into custody when she refused to walk on the proper side of the highway facing traffic. “This practice has to stop,” declared Sgt W.E. DeMoss, who released the following statement:
“Pedestrians have been warned for the past six months that they would be arrested for walking with their backs to the traffic,” said DeMoss. “I think the public has had chance enough to learn that there is a law prohibiting that practice and I am instructing state troopers stationed in Logan County to arrest all persons violating the regulation and we are requesting the local magistrates to show no mercy in prosecuting the offenders.” (I guess the sergeant didn’t realize that magistrates don’t prosecute.)
“The practice must stop,” DeMoss continued. “If it doesn’t, more persons will be arrested.” (Leonard Hovis, who keeps track of today’s jail bill for the county commission, would likely have to increase his blood pressure medicine if this law was suddenly enforced now.)
The fine for violating that particular law in 1937 was from $10 to a $50 fine. While that may not seem like a large amount of money, when you consider that in today’s money values $10 then is equivalent to $198.92 now, and a $50 fine would today be equivalent to a $1,046.60, well, that’s a good chunk of change, so to speak. I mean, speeding in West Virginia is no more than a $100 fine even now, plus, police officers do not arrest you for that violation.
Although laws change over time, or are never enforced — like the crime of spitting on the sidewalks of Logan, which was part of a city ordinance passed decades ago when chewing tobacco was popular with mostly men — there remain some rather interesting laws that supposedly still exist in other places. Here are some of those old and weird laws:
In Michigan it is illegal to chain an alligator to a fire hydrant.
It is illegal in Louisiana to shoot a bank teller with a water pistol while committing a bank robbery.
In Richmond, Va., it is illegal to flip a coin in a restaurant to see who pays for a coffee.
It is illegal to throw a bale of hay from a second floor window in Baltimore, Maryland.
A law in Bexley, Ohio, prohibits the installing of slot machines in any outhouse.
The town of Gary, Indiana, once banned the eating of garlic four hours before attending any theater.
A woman can’t dance on a table in saloons in Helena, Montana, unless she has on at least three pounds of clothing.
In order for a cucumber to be qualified as a pickle in the state of Connecticut it must bounce.
Eating ice cream with a fork is strictly forbidden in Rosemead, California
Backed up by a $25 fine, it’s against the law in South Bend, Indiana, for a monkey to smoke cigarettes.
A St. Louis, Missouri, law makes it a crime to drink beer out of a bucket on any street corner.
In New York City it is unlawful to have an undressed mannequin in a store window.
Where else but in California would the law state that “lizards have the same rights as dogs.”
In Alabama there is a law that prohibits wearing a fake mustache that causes laughter in church.
And in Alaska, where the cold air is always fresh, it is a $100 fine for public flatulence.
Of course, leave it to the British to come up with some dandy laws of their own. For instance, in 1845 the Brits made it a capital offense to commit suicide. The penalty was death by hanging.
The truth of the matter is that society must have laws and laws must be enforced. And, as Thomas Jefferson once said in 1789, “The execution of the laws is more important than the making of them.”
Having said all of the above, I now must ask you to spread the word that LITTER LAWS are going to be even more strictly enforced at the fullest in Logan County with a countywide cleanup effort slated for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Those persons caught littering or violating any state trash laws will be facing fines and/or jail time. We the “good” people of Logan County have decided enough is enough. The ugliness of littering in Logan County must come to an end.
So, if you get caught littering and receive a citation, be prepared to be assessed up to $2,000 and ordered to do community service by picking up trash alongside roadways. If violators cannot pay the fines and court costs, then even more community service will be required.
There will be no forgiveness program for those who violate our state litter laws.
If you want forgiveness, go to church.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.