You likely haven’t given it much thought, but the truth of the matter is that The Logan Banner newspaper, originally titled the Logan County Banner when organized in 1889, is Logan County’s oldest commercial business, even preceding the coal mining industry.
The recent severe illness of a former Logan Banner colleague, a friend I knew only as “Bud” Robinette, has inspired me to write about something that is dear to my heart because of having been previously employed by The Logan Banner and because of my childhood days of always wanting to be a “Banner Boy” — you know, that guy or gal who got to deliver the newspaper to various homes and businesses.
Henry Clay Ragland, Confederate soldier, who spent time captured in a Union prison during the Civil War, is credited with the beginning of The Logan County Banner.
Without delving too deeply into Ragland’s past, it should be noted that he became a lawyer and along with other visionaries, such as Cary Alderson and James Nighbert, pushed for a railroad into Logan County and to open up the coal mining industry when Logan was still named Aracoma and was sparsely populated.
Ragland, Alderson and Nighbert all were buried in separate cemeteries in Logan County and for the most part have gone unrecognized.
What’s interesting to me is that Ragland and Alderson are buried in cemeteries that have been mostly abandoned, while Nighbert is buried at his small family cemetery at Nighbert, which is easily maintained. All three men played roles in the industrial beginning of Logan, including the first bank in the county, the first newspaper publication and the railroad reaching Logan.
Ragland is buried in the City Cemetery on High Street of Logan, while Alderson and his wife were laid to rest at McConnell in the overgrown former Logan Memorial Park location.
Their contributions to Logan County should never be left entombed with them. Therefore, it only seems logical to me that both burial locations should be nominated to be placed upon the National Historic Register, which then could make the properties eligible for funding for their upkeep.
Still, the one instrument that was essential for the growth of Logan County, which includes the promotion of banks and the railways, was Ragland’s Logan newspaper.
What would become the City of Logan was just 36 years old when Ragland published the first issue of his newspaper. He owned and edited the weekly newspaper until his death in 1911.
Like the coal industry, The Logan Banner grew, surviving many ups and downs such as the Great Depression. In 1937, the Banner was being printed five days a week and was the chief source of reliable local news.
I remember well, as a youngster in the 1960s, my neighborhood being visited Monday thru Friday by the newspaper delivery boy, a canvas bag strapped across his shoulder and full of Logan Banners. Many “Banner Boys” utilized a bicycle to make their deliveries.
Probably the most unusual publication change came in 1981 when I was sports editor at the Banner and the owners decided to print a Sunday edition of the newspaper.
The Sunday Banner was a major accomplishment that meant Saturday night deadlines had to be met. Sometimes the only thing keeping the newspaper from going to print around midnight on Saturdays was the lack of final football results from late games on the West Coast.
The importance of getting those late scores was that “we” would have the West Coast results, while no other newspaper, including The Charleston Gazette, would have them.
I must say, the Sunday newspaper was an employee sacrifice, especially for delivery people who awaited the printed newspaper for delivery to Logan, Boone, Mingo, Lincoln and Wyoming counties in the wee morning hours of Sundays.
Newspapers were also mailed to people across the United States and to other parts of the world. Especially during World War I and II, numerous soldiers received word from home via mailed newspapers that likely warmed their hearts during breaks while in the foxholes of battle.
A letter from family and a local newspaper — even though obtained many days after the fact — served as a soldier’s home connection.
Like everything in life, times change, and people must change with the times. Thus, in 2018 the Banner’s publishing schedule went to a tri-weekly production of Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. By July 2019, The Banner was reduced to its birth original of a weekly publication, which it continues to be.
Besides Ragland, there are many key names that should be associated with the longstanding success of The Logan Banner that has for 133 years covered every aspect of journalism — from sports and important government functions to wedding announcements, obituaries, and beyond.
Some of those key Logan Banner “family members” include the likes of Clarence Frey, who purchased the newspaper in 1921 for $4,500. Frey persevered through The Great Depression and by the 1950s was producing one of West Virginia’s most dominant newspapers.
Following his death in 1961, Frey’s wife continued to operate the newspaper until it was sold to a Tennessee group that featured another great publisher, Jim Muscia, who later bought the paper in 1975. Other publishers that followed included three Banner advertisement employees — Tom George, Richard Osborne and Keith Davis — all at different time frames. There were a few other men who held the job, but none who I ever got to know.
When it comes to the various former editors of The Banner, the name of Charlie Hylton comes to mind. I was young, but I remember Hylton giving the radio news weekday mornings from his Banner office for WLOG-AM radio, which was co-owned by the Freys and went on the air in 1940. Hylton’s wife, Harriet, served at the same time as society editor for the newspaper.
When I started at the newspaper in the mid to late ’70s, Tom George was the publisher and Earl Lambert was the editor. Earl a few years later left for greener pastures and was replaced by Raamie Barker. Barker’s uneventful departure led to Melody Kinser’s rise to editor and even my only pay raise in about 10 years of work. Other people followed Melody, but the newspaper’s glory days were slowly coming to an end.
When I was employed at the paper there were seven departments, which were editorial, advertising, composing, press crew, circulation, accounting and publisher. Each department was fundamental to the other for the newspaper to be successful. Essential names of persons not already mentioned included Bob Kolovich, Bud Robinette, Joe Kerns, Tony Costa, Gaynelle Hughes, Deanna Eplin, Sherry Robinette, Margaret Carter, Barbara Smith, Kim Lawson, Kermit and Rick Dalton, Joe Chambers, Keith Rebar, Kevin Maynard, and a host of others who came and went over time, especially in the circulation department.
Newsroom people that I worked directly with included Lambert, Kinser, Barker, Larry Lodato, Leah Ferguson, Jane Watson, Emery Jeffrey, Jim McDonald, Dave Maynard, Jim Mitchell, Don Pritchard, Jeff Baughan, Dennis Bright and Teddy Paynter, as well as a host of field correspondents that included Charles Spencer, Dave Lanthorne, Jerry Fekete, William Browning and others whose names escape me.
Recently, the longtime former site of The Logan Banner was purchased by a New York investor who intends to transform the location into a business that reportedly will produce close to 50 jobs. The purchase included the 535 Stratton St. location, the former Letter Shop business beside it and the former press room structure — a four-story brick building on Charles Street.
From its beginning, the Logan newspaper has operated at several locations in downtown Logan, including Main Street and Hudgins Street before opening in 1950 at Stratton Street. The Banner and the former Letter Shop properties became Logan Publications in 1961 and has had at least four owners since then. HD Media, which owns numerous newspapers in West Virginia, including the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, is the current owner.
Interestingly, the Charles Street location was formerly the business of the renowned Armour Meats Company before being purchased in 1962 by the McCormick family of Logan. It was sold to North Pole Ice Co. of Charleston for $39,000 in 1966. Logan Media Inc. bought it for $60,000 in 1976.
Dongming Pan, the new owner of all the former Logan Banner properties, reportedly paid around $60,000 for all three parcels and is in the tedious process of renovating the premises, much of which had been infiltrated by homeless drug addicts.