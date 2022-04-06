Any halfway knowledgeable sports fan knows that Willie Akers is properly adorned as the best basketball coach ever at Logan High School, but I wonder how many people know that he once coached football at the school, and that it was not really by his own choosing.
With four state AAA basketball championships under his belt and a 20-year record of 427 wins and just 123 losses to show for his brilliant career, Willie Akers’ calling to Logan was actually born out of controversy, and you can bet that during his longtime career he saw plenty of controversy swirling amidst the halls of Logan High, as well as around the various athletic programs.
Akers, now a retired Logan County commissioner, started his coaching position in Wildcat land in 1962, and one might say the rest is history. That being the case, here’s some “history” interested readers just might want to absorb.
First, Willie replaced a fairly popular Logan coach, Jim Lilly, who was well liked by his team, most of whom wrote letters to The Logan Banner in Lilly’s support when he was being criticized by a few Logan High fans, one of whom used his political prowess to influence Lilly’s leaving Logan. Reportedly, the Logan politico, who served several terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates, was upset at Coach Lilly for not playing his sophomore son on the Logan varsity squad.
Since Lilly went on to coach the Oak Hill Red Devils to two AAA state titles and wound up winning a total of 591 games in his career, he probably never regretted leaving Logan, while few people, if any, regret Akers taking the Logan helm, especially since he wound up mentoring Logan to four state championships and four runners-up in the AAA field.
Any controversy from the 1960s paled in comparison to what happened when Akers officially retired and his former assistant Rick Cook took over as head coach for the 1984 season. While Cook and baseball coach Jeff Massey wound up in court with battery charges stemming from an alleged incident with a 16-year-old Logan student, the fact is that was not the first time Logan High athletics had wound up in court.
Lacy Smith, who had coached his Aracoma High School Bulldogs to a state championship prior to the end of segregation, which then allowed black students to attend Logan High, had served as assistant football coach at Logan, and each time the head coaching job became available, Smith tried to get it. Finally, after not even being granted an interview by the school board, he sued and won the head coaching position. Jeff Massey was named as one of his assistant coaches, as was Wayne Bennett, who eventually would become Logan’s head coach.
After a long losing streak that included 27 games, which included winless seasons by former head coaches Bob Lonker and Doug Crites, the streak was broken by a Lacy Smith-coached team with a win at Williamson. However, it would be years later before Coach Gary Mullins would bring Logan football back to notoriety.
The school’s worst sports setback came as a result of the powers that existed at Logan during the late 1960s when officials decided to go ahead and use the speedy and talented running back Edward Lee, despite being told by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission that he was ineligible to play because of his age.
As a youngster attending many of those football contests, I can tell you that Eddie Lee was indeed a special player who certainly excited full house stadium crowds at Midelburg Island. It also was a time period when the Logan High School marching band directed by Don Elkins was likely the best in West Virginia. And, I can still remember the wonderful voice of Fred White, the public address announcer, who for years handled those duties from the middle press box. Between the LHS marching band’s halftime performances and Fred White’s announcing, watching Logan football was pure pleasure.
A disputed birth certificate belonging to Lee caused the case to wind up in the West Virginia Supreme Court, and the SSAC Board of Appeals won. Logan wound up with a one-year suspension in athletics — no football team, and no tournament participation in basketball and all other sports.
The suspension, in my opinion, most definitely cost the Logan baseball team a 1969 AAA championship. At the time, and for some years afterward when the school competed with Parkersburg High School and others to have the state’s largest student enrollment, Logan also fielded some excellent track and field squads. However, the “stench” of the Eddie Lee era hung around the football program for several more seasons.
Though indictments and impeachments have traditionally been reserved for some politicians of Logan County, the short-lived Rick Cook era of the 1980s saw much newsworthy drama as Cook claimed he was the victim of a “witch hunt” after just two seasons as head coach of the basketball-rich program.
In the autumn of 1984, Cook and assistant coaches Randy Shuman and Randy Anderson were acquitted of intentionally breaking windows out of school property on Midelburg Island. After all three county magistrates were recused from hearing the matter, a special magistrate from Greenbrier County was brought in to hear the case.
At the time, I was assigned as a reporter for The Banner to cover the trial. The facts and drama of what most thought would be a trial ended quickly when Magistrate Longanacre issued a directed verdict, dismissing the charges. Today, some 38 years later, I can tell you that I have served for close to 22 years as a magistrate and there has in that time period never been a “directed verdict” issued in Logan Magistrate Court. In fact, it rarely happens in any court setting.
For those who don’t know, a directed verdict in a criminal matter is when a trial judge directs an acquittal either before or during a trial. “You can’t tell about it,” said 46-year-old plumber Louis Peck back then, while having coffee at what was the popular Coney Island restaurant in Logan. “It’s a real politically motivated situation here in Logan, even the coaching situation.”
Regardless, the window incident was overshadowed by coaches Cook and Massey, who were in 1985 accused of assault and battery on a 16-year-old Logan baseball player and former Wildcat cager, while the student was driving himself to school. Allegedly stopped in the Mt. Gay area by the coaches one morning, the student, who reportedly had accidentally seen what turned out to be a Logan circuit judge and others, including the Logan High School cheerleading sponsor, in a Mt. Gay barber shop allegedly with and/or using cocaine. The student was supposedly warned of what would happen to him if he spoke about what he had witnessed at the shop.
The incident would lead to the student leaving West Virginia for weeks, repeated court hearings, lawsuits and the suspensions of Coach Cook, as well as the resigning of his assistant coaches. Cook would also leave the program and go on to have a highly successful coaching career in California. There were polygraph tests and a great deal of speculation involved in the entire clouded ordeal that still remains somewhat of an unsolved mystery.
Cook was quoted as saying, “There is a certain clique in Logan that tries to control everything.” In one interview, Cook was quoted as saying, “Some people wanted Allan Hatcher to get the job, and some of them people haven’t spoken to me since.”
Until the matter was settled, former Logan coach Willie Akers and former Chapmanville coach Danny Godby were named to guide the Wildcats until the legal ordeal was over.
Among several coaches who compiled impressive records and state championships at Logan since Cook’s departure were Vic Herbert (129-43), Tim Murphy (83-74) and Mark Hatcher (213-119). This year’s state tournament team has for the past few years been successfully coached by Zach Green.
Oh, yeah, I almost forgot that successful former Williamson and Chapmanville head coach Allan Hatcher finally got the job at Logan but later had to retire due to health issues. Maybe he should have been hired many years prior.
Now, in regard to why Willie Akers was an assistant Logan football coach for a while: It was simply because every assistant coach under head gridiron coach Doug Crites quit their jobs. Frankly, Logan football was in a shambles, losing 27 straight games under several coaches before Coach Lacy Smith’s Wildcats defeated the Williamson Wolfpack at Williamson to end the drought.
It should be noted that the one man who had to take his case because of racial discrimination all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court to gain the head football coaching job at Logan only recently succumbed at the age of 101. Coach Lacy Smith died being known to many of us as one of the most respected educators ever to grace the halls of Logan Senior High School.
For the record, Coach Crites was my civics instructor at Logan High and Coach Smith was my biology teacher. Maybe that’s why I’m somewhat civics minded and why I know where my heart is — right here in good old Logan County.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.