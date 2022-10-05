Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

It is my opinion that two of the best kept secrets in Logan County are the organizations of PRIDE of Logan County Inc. and the Logan County Genealogical Society. Those two organizations are almost like unseen atomic submarines that roam the world’s ocean depths. We know they are out there, but they quietly go about their business.

Perhaps it’s because of a lack of controversy that keeps PRIDE and the Genealogical Society — unlike some other institutional bodies — out of the limelight. I really don’t know, but what I do know is that PRIDE has grown by leaps and bounds, now even serving McDowell, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties through the weatherization program of PRIDE Inc.

