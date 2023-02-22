Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

As usual, I had some difficulty in deciding what topic I wanted to write about this week. I mean, here I was all prepared to write about the absolute wonders of local government and the deceit perpetrated by some self-serving people. And then, Raquel Welch died.

Yep, the once beautiful bombshell model and actress whose career spanned over 50 years died early last week at the age of 82. It is still difficult for me to believe her age, and consequently, my own. It just doesn’t seem that long ago back in 1972 that I awakened in bed at the South Hall dormitory at Marshall University and the ravishing young lady was lying on top of me.

