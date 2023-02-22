As usual, I had some difficulty in deciding what topic I wanted to write about this week. I mean, here I was all prepared to write about the absolute wonders of local government and the deceit perpetrated by some self-serving people. And then, Raquel Welch died.
Yep, the once beautiful bombshell model and actress whose career spanned over 50 years died early last week at the age of 82. It is still difficult for me to believe her age, and consequently, my own. It just doesn’t seem that long ago back in 1972 that I awakened in bed at the South Hall dormitory at Marshall University and the ravishing young lady was lying on top of me.
Now, I realize you may want to hear the rest of that story — I mean, life certainly was enjoyable at the Huntington school back in those days — but I think it even more important to realize that February is “Black History Month” and there’s some history that needs to be relayed in regard to how life was when segregation was ended in the school system, particularly in Logan County.
I was only 1 year old when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in the matter of Brown v. Board of Education that segregated schools were unconstitutional. That landmark ruling was not met with great enthusiasm, especially in southern America where some state and local governments were years later still refusing to comply with the new law that allowed African Americans to attend schools with white students.
Because the Supreme Court ruling did not come with any real guidelines or a plan of implementation, many states did their own interpretations of the law and integration was delayed, with Georgia and South Carolina vigorously resisting the new law.
In West Virginia, a state born out of the result of the Civil War, there were in 1954 420,000 white students attending school and only 26,000 African Americans. Although compared to some other states, West Virginia’s transition to integrating schools was generally positive, there certainly were places, including in Logan County, where there was resistance to the new law.
Much of the defiance came in counties closer to the Virginia border, but not all. For instance, in Boone County 11 students complained about the integration of Scott High School in Madison and some parents in Barbour County protested and called for a “gradual approach.”
Some counties like Taylor suggested a “right of choice” plan, while 300 students at White Sulphur Springs High School in Greenbrier County protested integration by refusing to go to school.
Berkley, Mercer and Mineral counties wanted to await the Supreme Court devising a plan for implementing the new law, and in Marion County, where mothers picketed a school near Fairmont, a judge in that county issued an injunction putting a halt to those women’s actions.
In Logan County, there were areas of protest, but only in communities where African Americans lived. However, it wasn’t until the 1957 school year that such areas in and around Logan and in the Triadelphia area were truly becoming integrated. Still, Logan was ahead of the curve.
By the end of the 1956-57 school term only 20 of 55 West Virginia counties were considered fully integrated. Eastern Panhandle counties such as Berkley, Hampshire and Jefferson were still segregated, while 11 counties reported having no Black students at all.
At Welch in McDowell County, where, like Logan and other coal producing counties, Blacks were imported during the early days of coal mining to help mine the coal for white coal company owners, a protest was held at Welch High School, while bomb threats occurred in Charleston, Beckley, Oak Hill and Point Pleasant.
When the 1957-58 school year opened in Logan County, it was announced that there were 20,000 students going to school. School officials said that integration had been broadened to include all grades. “The Negro enrollments at white schools had definitely increased,” said School Superintendent Paul C. Winter in a Logan Banner interview.
Unofficial reports for the 1957-58 school year were that 75 Black students had enrolled at Logan Senior High School and that only 12 Black students had enrolled as students at Man High School.
Both schools were brand new at the time, with only a few things, such as library shelves being installed and some plumbing issues, to be resolved. Black student athletes, as well as some teachers and coaches, from Aracoma High School near Logan and Buffalo High School near Man would eventually be integrated into white schools, not necessarily Man or Logan High.
It’s interesting to note that there were no African American families living at the time in the Chapmanville and Harts areas, and there is no mention of Black students attending Sharples High School. However, for anyone who knows any Logan High School basketball history, we are aware of the name Blackmon and its association to the Sharples area.
The Blackmon family name looms large in Logan sports history. There were Ausbern, Ron, Fred, Arthur, Tony, Larry, Vincent, and Keith, all of whom played at least junior high school sports in Logan, with the family originating from the Sharples area. Seven members of the Blackmon family played for Coach Willie Akers’ Wildcats squads.
When I was young and growing up in my holler (Mud Fork), just like so many other people have in other hollers, there were no Black folks — which were commonly back then called Negroes or worse — living anywhere on Mud Fork. Consequently, there were no Black students at Verdunville Grade School when I went to school there. In fact, I had never seen a Black person in real life until my mother took me on a Trailways bus from Verdunville to Logan when I was about five years old.
I can tell you for a fact that neither my mother, father, nor my grandparents, ever displayed even the slightest hint of prejudice while I was growing up. Therefore, when I went to junior high school I had absolutely no reason to treat Black people I met there any different than anyone else. And that has been my position in life ever since.
To say that prejudice doesn’t still exist against African Americans today in Logan County and elsewhere would be to fabricate a lie, and I’m sure everybody knows this fact.
What I find interesting is that when I was a young boy and first interested in sports, my athletic heroes were Jim Brown, running back with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, Wilt Chamberlain, NBA center for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Bob Gibson, baseball pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals. All were great African American players and men I idolized, along with other professional players John Havilcek, Sandy Koufax and Johnny Unitas, to name just a few white players.
When I often fantasized about playing pro sports, I pretended at times to be some of those players — Black or white — when I would be playing sandlot football, basketball or baseball. Color simply didn’t matter — abilities did.
In today’s society we have sports fans — high school, college and pro — who will wildly cheer for their favorite teams or players to the point of being willing to fight an opposing fan over a perceived “bad call” by an official during a sporting event, often screaming obscenities from their seats in the stands.
Some of those same people willing to fight for their team that more often than not consists of Black players can be seen getting into their vehicles that are decorated with confederate and even Nazi-symbolled flags. Stickers on some of those vehicles will say “White Lives Matter,” which in some cases is a disparaging statement of their feelings toward at least some African Americans.
This is America. We enjoy the liberties of freedom of religion, freedom of the press, and freedom of speech aand it’s ok if you want to express your opinion. Just remember one thing.
As Americans, we are all part of the same team. Therefore, we should always be rooting for each other.
And now, back to Raquel Welch and 1972.
Yep, there she was lying on top of me when I first awakened that fateful morning. So, I did what any normal guy would have done under the circumstances.
I got some Scotch tape and put the lovely poster right back up on the cinderblock wall where it belonged — right beside Beatle George Harrison, who, thank goodness, did not fall from the wall.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.