When I was but a kid growing up in my little coal camp at Verdunville, I would many evenings find myself sitting on the railroad tracks listening to the men who met there almost daily during good weather to “shoot the breeze” and to whittle. I became a very good listener, picking up bits of wisdom concerning just about every subject imaginable from those gentlemen, both young and old, nearly all of whom were, or had been, coal miners.
For those who do not know, whittling used to be a pastime in most places in Appalachia. Like the old act of funeralizing, whittling just seemed to have faded away. To this day, I carry a sharp pocket knife, just like all of the men had who used to sit and repeatedly cut thin shavings from a piece of cedar wood. The soft cedar was practically a necessity for the passive act of whittling. When one person came across a piece of cedar it was customary to split it and share it with other “whittlers.” As the evenings progressed and darkness started coming on, the wood shavings would be in rather large piles between each man’s legs. Invariably, the shavings pile would be pushed a short distance away from each person and set afire to keep the insects away. In fact, the small burn piles were referred to as “gnat fires.”
When the moon slowly peeked from behind the hills, which I preferred to call mountains, it was with bewilderment each evening that I gazed upon that stellar object that has captivated mankind since the beginning of time.
I suppose it would be difficult today — with “Stars Wars” and the likes — for younger folks to understand the excitement generated worldwide when on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to land on the moon. Six and one-half hours later, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.
I remember the live television broadcast while staying with my grandparents at their Verdunville home. It was a fascinating sight to behold, and almost unbelievable, as I walked out onto Grandma’s concrete porch and stared up at the moon while the event was still taking place live on television. It was a special moment in time and in my life.
The reason I write about it today is because I recently saw where there are plans for another lunar visit by a human crew sometime in 2025. If that happens, it will mark the first time since 1972 that people will have landed on the moon. This time, however, the plan includes a much more diverse team that will feature the first female and the first person of color to reach the moon.
NASA is planning its first test flight Aug. 29, which is just the beginning of the Artemis program that was begun following the retirement of the space shuttle fleet. For those who may not know, the name of Artemis was chosen because in mythology, which I happen to love, she was the twin sister of Apollo, the name of the NASA rockets used a half-century ago.
We’ve certainly came a long way from that night I stood on Grandma’s porch looking up at the moon and wondering how we were able to land astronauts safely on that small spot in the sky. I was hoping, of course, that they would arrive back to earth safely, and there was no guarantee of that at the time.
Now, after finding that there is a great deal of water below the moon’s surface, enough for human needs, operations of machinery, and for growing plants on the surface, NASA’s plans are to place two people in an area of the moon’s south pole. Scientists have now discovered there is an area in that location in which weather temperatures range in the mid-60s. The length of the stay on the moon has not been decided.
Since there’s no chance of me ever going to the moon (I’m afraid of heights, anyway), I guess I will just have to settle for listening to songs about that rock in the sky. Let’s see, what will it be?
David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” or Elton John’s “Rocket Man”? On second thought, I kind of enjoyed R.E.M’s 1992 release of “Man On the Moon” as well as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising,” “Moondance” by Van Morrison, and, of course, Elvis Pressley’s version of “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” originally done by Bill Monroe in 1946, to name just a few.
Maybe I just need a break this week from writing about the need for a nice community clock in Logan. Or perhaps being a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan has finally put me over the edge. I really don’t know what’s caused it, but I feel the need to sit back and relax to Sting’s song “Walking On the Moon,” which he recorded with his rock group The Police. After all, it did go straight to No. 1 in December 1979.
Since Sting reportedly said the song came to him one night when he was drunk in Munich, Germany, I think it only appropriate to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music and maybe an adult beverage. Moonshine, anyone?
See you next week — on the dark side.
