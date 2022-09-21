As far back as I can recall, members of my family have been participating in our annual family reunions. And, although many of our tribe have now passed on and I find myself as one of the elders of the annual tradition, I feel more fortunate than ever to be a part of a wonderful group of people that I have grown to appreciate more as time goes on.
Although for many years the annual event has been held at Chief Logan State Park, I recall as just a small kid the reunion being held one year at my great-uncle Albert’s house at Verdunville and another year at my great-aunt Betty Ferrell’s home when she lived at Earling and before her family moved to Davin near Man.
Also, as a toddler, I remember the reunion gathering being at Cabwaylingo State Park, which actually was a more fitting location since my grandparents and their predecessors originated in that area in rural Wayne County, more specifically the tiny place called Wilsondale, where there was no real work aside from timbering, the reason my grandfather (Amos Williamson), like so many other young men in rural places like Wayne and Harts Creek came to work in the Logan coal fields.
My great-grandmother, Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Bradley) Williamson was the wife of Washington “Wash” Williamson, and the couple produced 10 children. Her son, who is my grandfather, married Lilly (Moore) Willamson, and they raised eight children, my grandmother herself being one of nine children in the Moore clan. So, I suppose it was only natural that a large family reunion was to be the beginning tradition, which has continued for at least 60 years.
There are many things to learn and much to remember as a result of family get-togethers in which a keen ear is important in learning bits and pieces of a family’s past. For instance, the only thing I can recall about a reunion at Cabwaylingo State Park when I was very young is my mother pushing my father down an embankment when a family member asked, “Carlos, how many youngins’ do you have now?”
My father’s answer “ I don’t know how many overseas” apparently did not go over too well with my mother. Whether he was joking or not, I don’t know, but his military service during World War II would years later be a topic at another reunion following the deaths of both of my parents.
The Williamson clan has a longstanding military tradition going all the way back to Alden Williamson, whose name you can find on the monument in Mason County honoring those who fought in the 1774 Battle of Point Pleasant, the first battle of the Revolutionary War. It is this man’s son, Richard, from which my family originates, as he married famous frontierswoman Jane (Jenny) Wiley’s daughter, also named Jenny Wiley.
Just in my paternal grandparents’ family alone every son served in the military, from my father and Uncle Lowell’s service in World War II to my Uncle Dallas’ service in Korea to Uncle Sherman “Rudy” Williamson’s service in Vietnam. In addition, I have cousins and uncles by marriage who served in the military.
It was at a family reunion that my Uncle Rudy, the youngest son of my grandparents and a Vietnam vet, told me that I should look into the military record of my father, who never once spoke of his service in World War II.
To make a long story short, thanks to the work of Logan County Clerk John Turner, I discovered that my father had been involved in every major battle front of World War II, except the Pacific.
From the 1943 storming of Normandy, France, in the D-Day invasion in which 120,000 allied soldiers died in the largest amphibious invasion in world history, to the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium that was the bloodiest of all World War II battles, resulting in 108,347 American casualties, to battles in Rhineland, Central Europe and northern France, my father was there — according to his discharge papers — serving as a sharpshooter and heavy artillery gun crewman.
The shocking part of the discharge papers was that it indicated that the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Carlos Williamson had earned and received FIVE Bronze Stars, a fact he never relayed to any family member. According to County Clerk John Turner, who did the research on the finding, the honors are nearly unprecedented. My father was honored for heroic service and meritorious service in five combat zones. No doubt, what he had witnessed during those times is why he never spoke of the war. Indeed, the horrors of war are awful.
The value of attending a family reunion was again proven educational to me when just about two weeks ago the family congregated at Chief Logan State Park. While speaking with some of my cousins, I mentioned that my mother had been a childhood friend of Blaze Starr, the most popular stripper in American history and who supposedly had a long-running affair with then-Louisiana Gov. Earl Long during the late 1950s and a short-time affair with President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis of the 1960s.
Blaze, whose real name was Fannie Belle Fleming, was one of 11 children and was born and raised on Twelvepole Creek near Wilsondale of Wayne County. She left the rural area at the age of 15 and came to Logan, where she took a curbside waitress job at the former Outside Inn near Justice Addition. From there she left for Washington, D.C., and started working in a donut shop, later beginning her burlesque work in Baltimore.
My mother, Ethel Williamson, remembered the day Fannie left the hills of Wayne County with her suitcase in her hand. “She lived farther up the holler than we did,” I remember mom saying. “That was the last time I saw her.”
By 1984 when the movie “Blaze” was released starring Paul Newman as Gov. Long and Lolita Davidovich as Blaze, my mother decided to go to the movies for the first time that I can ever remember. She, accompanied by some of my siblings, watched the movie in Logan at the old Capitol Theater on Stratton Street.
The highly successful voluptuous redheaded stripper officially retired in 1983, eventually moving back to Wilsondale, which really had not changed a great deal since she had left there.
It was in that tiny community in which she had built a nice retirement home, where I’m told, she welcomed the public. She died June 15, 2015, in Wayne County, the place of her birth.
The reason I mention this is because my Aunt Lois Bowers, my father’s sister and one of my favorite relatives, died while COVID was rampaging, and our family reunion was, consequently, canceled for that year. However, at this year’s reunion, her son, my cousin Carlson Bowers, casually informed me that his mother, who was close to both my mother and father, had told him that my father had dated Blaze Starr when she was still known as Fannie Belle and when they all lived at Wilsondale.
Whether my mother ever knew of this, I don’t know. It very well could have been Lois and Dad’s secret, for all I know.
Carlson further informed me that he had dated Fannie Belle’s younger sister after meeting her at the wedding of Kathy (Evans) Manley, our coal camp neighbor at Verdunville, when Kathy and David wed sometime in the 1970s. Kathy has since published the true story of growing up in poverty, “Don’t Tell Them You’re Cold,” a wonderful true story of poverty and coal camp life. She regularly has attended our family reunions and is considered as part of the family.
In addition, my cousin further informed me that he also had worked with Fannie Belle’s brother in the coal mines.
Although this year’s reunion consisted of only 25 people, including childhood neighbors of the family, the food selection was exceptional. Chicken and dumplings, fried chicken, barbecued ribs, three types of pasta salads, green beans and potatoes, potato salad, cole slaw, even pickled eggs, etc., — not to mention a variety of pies and cakes, as well as watermelon traditionally brought by my cousin Marvin Burton from Conway, South Carolina.
The food alone is enough to make me look forward to next year’s get-together, when many more people will be there that couldn’t make it this year. However, there’s even a better reason for me to want to attend.
I think it’s called “historical family gossip.”
Who knows, I might even find out that Joe Biden or Donald Trump have family connections to the Williamsons.
On second thought, we will just stick with the Jenny Wiley story and, of course, Blaze.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.