Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

As far back as I can recall, members of my family have been participating in our annual family reunions. And, although many of our tribe have now passed on and I find myself as one of the elders of the annual tradition, I feel more fortunate than ever to be a part of a wonderful group of people that I have grown to appreciate more as time goes on.

Although for many years the annual event has been held at Chief Logan State Park, I recall as just a small kid the reunion being held one year at my great-uncle Albert’s house at Verdunville and another year at my great-aunt Betty Ferrell’s home when she lived at Earling and before her family moved to Davin near Man.

Tags

Recommended for you