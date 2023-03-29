Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

There are too many things that today’s youth are missing out on. One of those experiences, perhaps the most important of all that is in total decline, is the scouting program, particularly here in Logan County, although I suspect just about everywhere else as well.

Society as a whole has changed so much that I honestly feel sorry for today’s younger folks. It seems every other week there is a school shooting somewhere in America, and that’s just not acceptable.

