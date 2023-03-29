There are too many things that today’s youth are missing out on. One of those experiences, perhaps the most important of all that is in total decline, is the scouting program, particularly here in Logan County, although I suspect just about everywhere else as well.
Society as a whole has changed so much that I honestly feel sorry for today’s younger folks. It seems every other week there is a school shooting somewhere in America, and that’s just not acceptable.
When I was in school — elementary through high school — the sound of a paddle slammed against some unfortunate soul’s rear end was a good enough deterrent to keep most students from running in the hallways, smoking in the bathrooms, etc. The mere thought of bringing a handgun to school never entered my mind, nor anyone else I knew.
Nowadays, Logan County has deputy sheriffs, identified as resource officers, at all of the middle schools and high schools, which is certainly a good thing, despite the lack of road patrols the situation creates. It seems to me, though, the State Police have done a good job of picking up the slack in that regard.
Unfortunately, the threat of some idiot wanting to annihilate school children, or even a disturbed student wishing to do the same, is real, and it could happen anywhere. Obtaining grant monies to pay the resource officers is a key component in school safety because, otherwise, it might not be happening. And we all know that children should not fear for their safety when attending school.
One component that I believe is missing in today’s youth is the lack of scouting. Scout leadership has produced outstanding young men and women in Logan County for nearly 100 years, but it is coming to a realistic conclusion, and I can only speculate as to why.
While growing up, I was fortunate enough to live across from what was called “the scout hall,” which was where Boy Scouts and Cub Scout troops regularly met. The hall actually was an upstairs large room of Island Creek Coal Co.’s No. 16 company store at Verdunville. Although the place was used for dances, Woman’s Club meetings and other matters, it originally was used as a place for coal mining families of the area to congregate and watch movies, which, of course, was a big deal in the 1930s and ’40’s, long before television arrived in the area.
I remember being too young to be a member of the Boy Scouts and the envy I had for the older boys who were scouts. The troop leader was a nearby resident named Grady Nelson, who for years wisely guided guys in every aspect of the scouting program. When I later became a Cub Scout, I seem to recall Nelson and his family moving and the program ending.
Some time afterward, perhaps while I was attending college, the Boy Scout program was revamped under the leadership of Larry Collins, and it was later handed down to a Verdunville Troop 58 former scout, Randy Curry, who remains the scout leader today, after mentoring under Collins.
It is my understanding that Randy and another friend and longtime Logan County educator David Evans are two of only three scoutmasters remaining in Logan County — and they’re both retiring in June. The third, Billy Kiser, whose troop is at Justice Addition, also will be retiring soon. Whether their voids can be filled remains to be seen.
Since I’m told there is only one Girl Scout troop left in Logan County, it will be a sad day when all scouting programs cease to exist.
Scouting in West Virginia has a long history, dating back to 1910. In 1926, the Logan County Council was founded. It changed its name to the Logan-Boone Area Council in 1930, and in 1935 it merged into the Logan-Boone-Mingo Area Council.
By 1931, there was a five-year Scout Improvement Program in Logan that included planned improvements to its Chief Logan Camp. Tree planting, building of a home for the camp, improving the swimming pool, building a large latrine, making an overnight trail for hikes, and improving water storage for the kitchen were just a few of things on the agenda, which also included plans for the installation of electricity.
Participating in the plans for the first phase were scout troops from the following areas, which is difficult to believe in comparison to today: Omar, Monaville, Stirrat, Chapmanville, Madison, Lorado, Lundale, Amherstdale, Accoville, Dehue, Braeholm, Slagle and Blair.
The second phase included scouts from Clothier, Sharples, Peach Creek, Holden 1, 2, and 22, Mud Fork and Foster.
Group three included Nellis, Man, Mallory, Christian, Taplin, Earling, Kistler, Whitesville, Ethel and Whitman # 1 and #20.
The fourth group included Logan # 1, 2, and 3, as well as McConnell, Monitor, Wharton, Van, and MacBeth.
By June 1931, The Logan Banner was reporting that one person out of every 100 people in Boone and Logan was a Boy Scout and that there were 5.4 Scout troops for every 10,000 residents. During that same year it was announced that scouts would serve as ushers for the special Memorial Day services planned at Logan Memorial Park at McConnell.
The new cemetery (now abandoned) had become the home of several grave plots purchased by the Logan American Legion Post 19 to be used for indigent deceased military veterans. A ceremony at the gravesites was planned with members placing small American flags at the graves. That annual happening continued over the years until Scout troops simply did not have enough members to continue the tradition.
Some may recall that the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in 2020 due to the many lawsuits of alleged sexual misconduct filed against the organization. However, that is not the reason why Boy Scouting is likely to forever end in Logan County.
Randy Curry, scoutmaster for Troop 58 of Verdunville, who first became a troop member in 1967, said he has a copy of the original charter for Troop 58, which was organized in 1944. Randy, who has been Scoutmaster there since 1985, said he has had as many as 50 boys as members in his troop at one time and over 1,000 overall.
“It’s become a money thing,” Curry explained. “It used to cost $25 to become a member and now it’s $75, and even the scoutmaster has to pay it. In addition, we have to pay for the use of certain facilities at the Boy Scout Camp, like $50 a day for the mess hall.” But that is not the only reason he and fellow scoutmaster David Evans, who has been a scoutmaster even longer than Curry, are retiring. “When they decided to combine the Girl Scouts with the Boy Scouts, that did it for me,” said Curry. “You can’t have 14-year-old girls with 14-year-old Boy Scouts. That’s just crazy.”
In the Troop 58 Boy Scout Hall at Hedgeview of Mud Fork is a picture of the 1977 Logan County Boy Scout basketball tournament winners, which included Curry as a member of the team that won the last Boy Scout tournament ever conducted in Logan County.
Curry said he had planned an alumni outing for all former scouts in June to be conducted at the Boy Scout Camp at Garrett’s Fork near Chapmanville. However, when he contacted Scout officials in Charleston to get permission to use the camp, he was denied access to the very place where so many former scouts spent many summers.
The good news for Curry and other former scouts is that the Logan County Commission recently placed the highest bid to purchase the property that was up for sale. The cost for the 805.6-acre tract of land was around $900,000, which computes to just a little over $1 per acre. In a recent commission meeting, commissioners indicated that they did not wish the historical property to fall into other hands.
Improvements to the property and facilities will have to be made, but the commission indicated the property would be used for church and other group outings, and possibly for fire department trainings.
Interestingly, the Logan County Assessor’s Office incorrectly shows only a little over 80 acres and no structures on the land for a total appraised value of just $16,000, an obvious error, considering there are a swimming pool and other structures that have existed there for many years, in addition to over 800 acres, all of which have always been and will remain tax-exempt.
Also, it should be noted that the Boy Scout Camp boundary line crosses over the mountain almost directly into Camp Mamie Flynn at Mill Creek, which served as the Logan County Girls’ Scout Camp for many decades. That 247.6 acres tract of property, which in assessor’s office records lists one acre as homesite, sold for $575,000 in 2012 to Mill Creek Properties LLC. The registered agent for that company is local businessman Wally Thornhill.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.