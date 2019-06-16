"Going, going - gone! It's a home run."
That baseball scenario basically sums up my feelings regarding the demolition of the old "Super-S," aka Midelburg Theater, building that started crumbling down onto Dingess Street in Logan just a few weeks ago.
With the upcoming Freedom Festival slated for the end of this month, it appears the demolition will be completed greatly due to the professional work of the demolition company, but also because of the diligence of the City of Logan's fire and police departments, whose members have handled the traffic situation and the danger issues of the building extraordinarily well, especially considering the already present traffic problems encountered from the work being done on the nearby boulevard bridge.
Mayor Nolletti has been almost a constant at the location and State Sen. Paul Hardesty was even on site one Saturday monitoring the situation. Other onlookers randomly have witnessed the razing of a building that opened to the public in 1917 as a grand movie theater.
Since the former building was opened as the Midelburg Theatre, it has towered over portions of Dingess, Stratton and Main streets. If the old structure could have communicated somehow before its demise, it would surely speak of the many historical happenings that have occurred in and around the place that formerly was owned by the Buskirk family and served as a stables for horses years before automobiles existed in Logan County. The following is an account of a few incidents that occurred during the early days of the building's existence:
Some readers may recall the story of Logan Police Chief Roy Knotts being gunned down in 1930 not far from the theater at the Smokehouse restaurant in Logan by Enoch Scaggs, who put five bullets into the former state policeman who was on his first day of work, after the prior chief resigned for fear of being killed himself.
Despite several eyewitnesses to Knotts' murder, the plan was for Scaggs to get out of the charge by claiming self-defense. If not for the special efforts of State Attorney General Howard B. Lee, it is likely that Scaggs, a former Logan County sheriff's deputy employed by legendary Don Chafin, would have never gone to prison.
Scaggs collected monies from illegal gambling machines in the City of Logan and other parts of the county for then Sheriff Joe Hatfield, elected in 1928, and his brother, Tennis, a former sheriff of Logan. Knotts had taken the job following the resignation of the former police chief when the city manager (today known as mayor) announced his intentions of ridding the community of illegal gambling, liquor and prostitution. With Lee's prosecution efforts and a special jury bused from Monroe County, Scaggs was found guilty and sentenced to prison. It was widely believed that Scaggs was simply a "hit man" for the Hatfields.
Another story we've previously printed involving a Logan police officer and a murder was that of the 1927 killing of a 22-year-old Logan bus driver from Mud Fork named Lawrence Avis. The young man was shot in the back following his arrest at what was the State Restaurant on Stratton Street across from the theater at 5:45 a.m. May 9, 1927. Logan police Chief Lawrence Carey and Hibberd Hatfield were charged with murder following an altercation in which The Banner reported "the screams of scores of women in nearby apartment buildings" could be heard following shots fired from a .38 caliber pistol.
There are some interesting twists to this story, as Hatfield, who was a night watchman at the time, would later be found not guilty and then became a Logan City police officer. Five years later, he would be working with Jack Thurman on the night (or morning) of Mamie Thurman's murder in 1932.
Another intriguing fact is that during a recess in the trial of Chief Carey, he was escorted by a Logan deputy to his High Street home for lunch. However, when Carey was allowed into his bedroom, he took the same .38 pistol he allegedly used in the murder and killed himself with a bullet to his head. Carey, who had eight children, was the nephew of famous feudist Randall McCoy, as Carey's mother was Randall's sister. So in a sense, there was a Hatfield and a McCoy working together, and both were accused of the same murder.
The following account from a December 1926 Logan Banner story also involves Chief Carey, who at that time made the arrest of a former Logan police chief who had killed his own 20-year-old son after the two argued over the son's use of profanity while on the telephone. Here's the story as it unfolded during the year that the White and Browning building in Logan was being constructed.
"J.M. Henderson, better known as 'Mitch Henderson,' for many years chief of police of the city of Logan during former administrations, fired a bullet into the body of his son, Kernie Henderson, age 20, yesterday evening shortly after six o'clock, from which the young man died instantly," according to the report.
From the story told by Henderson shortly after he had surrendered to police, his son came into the home drunk on moonshine. Kernie's wife, who was visiting relatives in Columbus, Ohio, called her husband on the telephone and her son began to use profane language to which the father objected. The newspaper account stated that Mrs. Henderson stepped in between the two in an effort to prevent trouble. Mr. Henderson said that his son pushed the mother aside and as he did so, he fired - the bullet striking Kernie in the right side, passed through the body severing the artery to the heart, and stopped just beneath the skin on the left side.
Realizing the seriousness of his deed, Henderson said he seized the body of his son and held him tenderly in his arms while the young man passed through the throes of death. After laying the body on the floor, Henderson walked down the street. In the meantime, neighbors who had been attracted by the screams of Mrs. Henderson, telephoned a physician and notified the police.
Henderson was said to have surrendered himself "without the least bit of resistance" and admitted to the shooting. Prosecuting attorney John "Con" Chafin was notified and told Judge Robert Bland that he did not oppose bail for the former police chief, but worried about relatives or friends of the deceased who might take the law into their own hands.
Grief-stricken relatives and sympathizing friends numbering in the hundreds attended the funeral rites for the younger Henderson, and The Banner reported that all available seating space at Neighbert Memorial Church was taken. At least 200 persons were compelled to stand outside the church, or were turned away. Burial took place at the now abandoned Logan City Cemetery on High Street. Ironically, the very next year Chief Lawrence Carey, after committing suicide, would also be buried in the same cemetery, according to newspaper accounts. Those gravesites are no longer recognizable.
Henderson was said to be torn by grief, but mastering his emotions was the focus for most visitors, and the newspaper account relayed that "..thoughts of him and of Mrs. Henderson, who had seen her son shot dead by her own husband, brought tears and sobs from many of the people in attendance. " The widow and her young daughter, Mary, were central figures in the group of mourners, as they had returned from their Columbus trip.
The mourning reached a peak when Mr. Henderson, passing the open coffin for the last time, stopped to kiss the cold lips of his son.
Henderson's account of what happened before he shot his son changed in a later edition of the newspaper. He reportedly said that as he was preparing to leave the home for his job as a night watchman, he was holding a flashlight in one hand and his pistol in another when he saw his son running toward him. "I told him to stop but he kept coming at me, grabbed me, and threw my arms up - the flashlight fell out of my hand and the gun was fired," explained Henderson. "Then Kearnie and I clinched. My right arm and hand were between us and I still held the gun - we wrestled for a second - the gun went off a second time. I felt Kearnie throw me to the bed and land on top of me.
"I pulled myself up from the bed, and set in a chair to get back my wind. Kernie's mother went over to him when he didn't get up, turned him over - and he was dead," he concluded.
It was reported that the pistol was a .38 Smith & Wesson and two shots were fired; one taking effect as indicated, the other striking a door in the room where the scuffle took place.
The April 12, 1927, Banner headlines read: "Case Against Mitchell Henderson Dismissed." Prosecuting attorney John "Con" Chafin told the court that in the Henderson case the state had no witnesses outside members of the family and they were agreed that the killing of Kernie Henderson by his father, J. Mitchell Henderson, was an accident.
"I will be cursed if I do, and cursed if I don't," declared the prosecutor; "but after going over the case carefully and talking to all witnesses, I am convinced that the state cannot make a case."
Prosecutor Chafin - a few years after his involvement in the Mamie Thurman murder case - would be found dead standing erect in the Guyandotte River. He was last seen the night before taking his daughter to a revival at a Stratton Street church. His death was declared a suicide.
Yes, there is almost unlimited history that persists in Logan. And, with the old theater building now gone, I guess one could say some of it was appropriately hauled off in dump trucks.
Dwight Williamson is a former writer for the Logan Banner. He is now a Magistrate for Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.