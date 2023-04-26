Springtime has always been my favorite season. For me, it is the transition from cold weather and dark skies to invigorating sunshine and colorful blue skies that warms even the coldest hearts. It is a time of new birth when daffodils poke through the ground and birds begin to return to their West Virginia habitats.
From a historical perspective, however, I personally think of three things that have sort of disappeared from the local landscape of life, although not entirely. Take, for instance, the plowing of land by horses or mules. Although it used to be a springtime thing to see someone turning the earth with a plow pulled by a four-legged animal, it is to be no more.
Realistically, in these valleys tractors could not be used on the vertical hillsides where many families chose to raise their gardens. With level land scarce in our Appalachian hills, animals were used to plow gardens where tractors would simply overturn. Also, now, where once hillsides were leased from land and coal companies, there are homes built.
Another nearly forgotten tradition of spring is the harvesting of wild greens that annually peep through the fallen and dried leaves of the season before. It is a tradition that is almost nonexistent, but one that I renew each year by visiting the local hillsides where I grew up and where my parents, grandparents, and others always ventured to pick certain plants and cook them for human consumption. Of course, some (like shawnee and tanglegut) were eaten raw as salads, as well as cooked with other greens.
Naturally, the word “tanglegut” does not exactly make one’s mouth water for such a delicacy. But the truth is there are many edible and even delicious plants that grow in our fields and hills that not only are filled with special nutrients and vitamins that lead to what “old folks” used to refer to as a good “spring cleaning” but in fact are a true part of our Appalachian heritage.
Growing up and picking these hillbilly delicacies with my parents, I learned the unscientific names for the plants that my wife simply refers to as “weeds.” For instance, these plants that were referred to as “greens” have names such as groundhog weed, mouse’s ear, snake’s tongue, white top, sour dock and shawnee. Then, there are more recognizable names such as dandelion, plantain, and poke. The act of picking these plants was referred to as “green picking.”
Green picking was something that occurred in nearly all coal camps where the nearby vegetation was not overcome by smoke from burning slate dumps, or grease and coal dust from passing or parked coal trains. I recall neighborhood women getting together and heading into the nearby hillsides where tram roads had been abandoned by coal mining interests.
For those who do not know, tram roads were dozed areas (small hillside roads) that allowed compact wooden coal cars to be transported with coal from a mine to a nearby tipple, often at another coal mine site, where it could be loaded into coal cars for eventual transportation to steel mills and power plants across this country.
In my mind, I can still see some of my wonderful motherhood neighbors returning from green picking holding their aprons filled with leafy plants to be used as salads, usually to be wilted with bacon grease; some with vinegar and home grown green onions at dinnertime.
It wasn’t as if a mother back then (basically, any time prior to the 1970s) could just go to a store and pick out a head of lettuce, although leaf lettuce was a springtime garden delight grown by some folks, even in their yards. Today’s type of grocery produce (head lettuce) was not a staple of the early company stores that dotted the region. So, a salad from the hills was a special treat come springtime in the coalfields. I can honestly say that I was a freshman at Marshall University in 1971 before I actually saw a real salad, as we know a salad to be today.
Although I’ve yet to make my first green picking excursion this year, I still possess canned wild greens that I picked last year and preserved through cooking and processing them in quart jars. I likely will be picking more greens any day now, especially before snakes become prevalent and poison ivy and the like become an issue.
The big difference this year will be the fact that I now have an app on my cellphone that allows me to identify every plant, bush, or tree by simply taking a picture of it. The plant is almost instantly identified by the app and then provides details concerning the plant and even its history and what it can be used for.
While I certainly realize how most people couldn’t care less about picking wild greens for eating purposes, there is a third factor that used to be a real part of springtime — softball, particularly men’s softball.
By this time not so long ago men’s softball leagues were being formed nearly everywhere, including Logan, Whitman, Man, Chapmanville, Williamson, Madison, Oceana and Hamlin. In fact, the entire state was filled with teams that during the course of summers would compete in various tournaments and then later participate in qualifying tournaments to reach the state tournaments or regional tournaments held in places like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and the likes.
I can’t speak for other places, but gone are the leagues at Man, Chapmanville and Logan. Not only were there 10 or more slow-pitch teams in each league at Man, Logan and Chapmanville, but there also was a very good fast-pitch league in Logan, with dazzling pitchers who usually dominated the games.
Nearly every weekend — spring and summer — teams competed somewhere in Logan, including Sharples and Harts. Many onlookers were treated to the action, and there never was an admission charge. Teams from many places traveled to Logan County to participate in highly competitive tournaments, and Logan teams traveled elsewhere to do the same.
With games being played all day and parts of nights during most weekends, people could relax, have a couple of hot dogs and watch some very good talent. It was a great and inexpensive way to spend a day or weekend. I recall some entire families spending the day at the Whitman field, where kids could play away from the action of the field.
So what happened?
Granted, we do not have the volunteer services of such dedicated people as J.B. Lowe at Logan, Luther Sheppard, Bob Meade or Wayne Curry at Whitman, or Butch Linville at Man, or Ted Ellis and others at Chapmanville, who helped to get the various fields ready for games, provide umpires, schedule games and basically run the leagues. However, all of these folks didn’t die at the same time.
Without going into major detail, the Logan County Park Board once had much to do with independent league sports in Logan County, but was dissolved, which didn’t help matters, but perhaps it is time for the Logan County Commission and Logan Board of Education — which once equally supported the Park Board — to take a view back in time when many young men and women were so occupied with organized sports such as softball and basketball in Logan County that there wasn’t much time or need for the using of illegal drugs.
Long before softball came into being, though, the sport of baseball was king in the coal fields with just about every coal mining company sponsoring a team. There was even a minor league team named the Logan Indians that drew large crowds, according to newspaper accounts. Major league stars such as Hall of Famer Stan Musial, who played for a Williamson squad, and Max Butcher, who pitched for a coal company team at Mallory near Man, were fixtures in the area before being recognized for their exceptional talents and later were turned into major league players.
The long and short of it all is that we need to get young people involved in something that induces physical activity and competitiveness. Unless someone has a better suggestion, I say create athletic leagues and get people moving again — away from drugs. Nothing else seems to be working.
Besides, that will give some of us older people something to do, too. And by that, I simply mean sitting in the stands and watching others do what some of us did before.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.