Springtime has always been my favorite season. For me, it is the transition from cold weather and dark skies to invigorating sunshine and colorful blue skies that warms even the coldest hearts. It is a time of new birth when daffodils poke through the ground and birds begin to return to their West Virginia habitats.

From a historical perspective, however, I personally think of three things that have sort of disappeared from the local landscape of life, although not entirely. Take, for instance, the plowing of land by horses or mules. Although it used to be a springtime thing to see someone turning the earth with a plow pulled by a four-legged animal, it is to be no more.

