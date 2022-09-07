Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

There have been countless stories and several books written in regard to Devil Anse Hatfield and the feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. However, perhaps the most interesting character of this entire bunch is the youngest child of the famous Hatfield leader, his 13th-born offspring, Tennis Samuel Hatfield.

It was Tennis, in all likelihood for mostly political reasons, who helped organize the first Hatfield reunion that was held on Main Island Creek near the graveyard and the Hatfield home place. By the year 1929 when the third annual Hatfield reunion was conducted, an unimaginable 10,000 people were reported to have attended. Tennis had served a term as Logan County sheriff and his brother, Joe, succeeded him, and was then the county sheriff elected in 1928. Tennis today holds the claim to being the first ever Republican elected sheriff in Logan County.

