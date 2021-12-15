I get a lot of letters, emails, phone calls and comments in various ways from people in reference to mostly history-related subjects that I have written about. So, with Christmas coming up and a special story slated for next week, I thought it time to break away from my usual stuff and share a few tidbits with you.
Here’s a 2020 email addressed to Logan Banner reporter Dylan Vidovich, who forwarded it on to me: “My name is Ann Boehmer. I now live in Los Angeles, but grew up in Parkersburg, WV. Eight years ago I wrote, and Woodland Press (Keith Davis) published my novel “The Devil’s Son” (historical novel about Cap Hatfield) under my pen name Anne Black Gray. I am now finishing a second historical novel based in Logan County about Don Chafin. Dwight Williamson has written several articles about Chafin; at least one about the enmity between Chafin and Tennis Hatfield.
“Tennis Hatfield, with Don Chafin as secret partner, ran an illegal saloon during prohibition that was raided and close down by the feds. Tennis was indicted, tried, convicted and sent to prison. Apparently angered that Chafin was not getting him out, Tennis informed the feds that Chafin was a partner.
“Chafin was then indicted, tried and convicted. I am featuring these events in my novel but lack the dates and any credible accounts of them and I feel Mr. Williamson may be able to help me here. Would be willing to let me know how to get in touch with him?
“I have personal ties to this story since my grandfather Robert Bland was a lawyer, then a judge and close ally of Chafin’s during his controversial tenure. I spent a month each summer and many holidays and birthdays with my grandparents at 601 Stratton Street, catty-cornered across from Chafin’s former home during the years 1940 thru 1952, and visited my aunts there in years after my grandparents deaths.”
For the record, I did speak with Boehmer and sent her some information she may or may not utilize. Anyway, her grandfather, Judge Bland, is featured in a Logan courthouse courtroom portrait and he was indeed a good friend of Chafin.
Now, from Boone County comes the following email from Harry Hatfield, one of many distant relatives of the famous feudal Hatfield clan:
“Mr. Williamson, I want you to know that I totally enjoy your weekly articles in the Coal Valley News. My grandfather was Albert (Sidney) Hatfield who worked for Appalachian Electric Power in Logan for many years and knew the Anse Hatfield family well. Cap was the only one of the Hatfield’s that my grandfather walked carefully around.
“By the way, years ago Buck Harless, at the Bankers’ Convention at the Greenbrier, told me that Cap Hatfield “saved his bacon” in a bar fight in some bar (can’t remember if it was in Logan or Mingo County). Thank you.”
The next communication comes from several years back and is from the granddaughter of Dr. Dana T. Moore. For those who do not know, (and I’m sure there are many), Dr. Moore was a coal company doctor at Stirrat when that community was booming back in the early and mid-decades of the 20th century.
Dr. Moore later moved to Omar at the house that is directly on the left after crossing the railroad tracks just above Pine Creek on the way to Upper Omar. Records indicate that Moore purchased the house in 1967 from Colane Corporation and practiced medicine at the location where many older former Island Creek residents remember visiting the good doctor for immunizations and for various ailments.
Turns out that Dr. Moore, while still practicing at Stirrat, diagnosed Cap Hatfield as having a brain tumor. Hatfield would later die in a Baltimore, Maryland, hospital from the tumor. Moore, according to the granddaughter, was a good friend of Cap, and at Cap’s death, he was left with a number of guns and memorabilia.
Dr. Moore died in 1971 while making his rounds at the former Island Creek Coal Company’s Holden Hospital, the place of my birth.
In yet another email from a former Loganite, Frank Adams of Charlotte, North Carolina, but formerly of Midelburg in Logan, Frank, who keeps track of my weekly ramblings, said that he had been in contact with legendary Logan sheriff Don Chafin’s daughter, Dawn Rasmussen.
Frank said Don’s son, also named Don, might be willing to donate memorabilia to a museum that has been mentioned as a possibility at the former Logan Woman’s Club library and Don Chafin’s home in Logan.
According to Frank, Don can be reached at Don Chafin, Carillon Nursing Home, 6516 Johnson Pond Rd., Fuquay Varina, N.C. 27526.
It just seems that the longer we wait for donated historical items related to either Chafin or any of the Hatfield’s, the more likely those things will just disappear.
Unfortunately, had there been a proper museum created decades ago, I feel confident many family members and others would have been willing to donate things of interest to such a worthy cause.
There is simply no other way to put it — Logan County has forever dropped the ball when it came to utilizing Logan’s wonderful history to its advantage. One would think the nationwide popular award winning Hatfield-McCoy mini-series that was produced a few years ago on the History Channel would have awakened those “sleepy people” who should have been leading the charge on making Logan a tourist attraction because of its underutilized and underappreciated history.
Regardless, kudos to the efforts of Hatfield family member Jack Hatfield, who has come to Logan County to establish a museum at the former homeplace of Devil Anse at Stirrat. I will be donating material to the museum — a few items that were left to me by the great-grandson of Devil Anse, Steven Hatfield.
I understand there may be a special announcement coming soon in regard to the mighty Hatfield’s.
Now comes the words written by a dead man, Joseph Browning, great-grandson of Devil Anse Hatfield, who became my friend, as we kept in touch right up until his departure from this earth. Here’s what he had to say following an article I had written about the youngest son of Devil Anse, Tennis Hatfield.
“Dwight, I used to shoot pool as a teenager in Ma Murphy’s restaurant and poolroom on Stratton Street when I was growing up in Logan. Many times when I was there my Great Uncle Tennis was setting in a stool against the wall slumped over drunk. He never knew who I was.”
“I visited my Great Uncle Joe (Tennis’ brother) with my mother many times during my pre and early teens and he always seemed to be a very quiet and kind man.
“My second cousin, Coleman Hatfield, lived on the hill above us when we lived at the foot of Guyan Street. I would see him many times walking down the street with his blind walking cane on the way to his office. He was my mother’s first cousin, but I never recall seeing him or my mother visiting or talking together. Nor did he visit my grandmother Elizabeth (Betty), his aunt. However, I would not suspect him or my uncle Joe of being involved in political skullduggery.
“I never recall my grandmother speaking ill of her brothers or sisters, which is not surprising to me. I only recall that she had wished that the Blue Goose saloon would have burned to the ground. I believe that saloon was owned by Tennis.”
In yet another email from Joe in 2018, he informed me that his first job in town was selling the Logan Banner on the street corners before taking a job at F.W. Woolworth’s five and dime store “that was a couple of doors away on Stratton Street from Silver Brand, which carried the latest in men’s wear that I coveted so much.”
“I appreciate you efforts in nudging for the Hatfield cemetery improvements. Grant (his older brother) is doing reasonably well. He and his wife (Betty) are now living in a nice, assisted living facility in Nashville. They need very little, if any, assistance at this point but he wanted to be ahead of the curve for that eventual time. Grant will be 87 on July 31. I recently turned 85 on May 23.
“I hope I do not depart this old world before I can see first hand the hoped for improvements to make the place a great tourist attraction.”
I’m sad to report that both Grant and Joe died just months apart in 2020.
Unfortunately, two former Logan men who were willing to donate freely to a coveted historical museum have departed. Now, it is my understanding that at least one family member of the brothers is asking $30,000 for some of that same memorabilia previously offered for free.
The West Virginia Division of Culture and History, as well as West Virginia University — reliable sources say — were offered the items for that price.
It seems once again, a ship left Logan County with nobody at the helm.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.