It was 63 years ago this month that one of the most popular magazines in the nation at that time published an article that so upset some people in Logan that not a single copy of the magazine was made available to the general public in Logan, who at the time, was accustomed to purchasing various magazines and newspapers on a daily basis at some of the local restaurants, particularly The Smokehouse in Logan. However, when the Saturday Evening Post was published Feb. 6, 1960, someone in Logan bought every copy so that no one locally could read what the weekly magazine contained — mostly, the truth.
The article was headlined as “The Strange Case of West Virginia” and was written by a contributing editor to the magazine, Roul Tunley, who stated that his conclusions came after a 2,500 mile trek through our “roller coaster roads.”
Realizing, of course, that many of you were not even around in 1960, I will simply say that I was in this world at that time and my recollections of the period as a child can best be described by these words: “Poor people have poor ways.”
By that, I mean if you were to visit the jungles of certain nations, parts of the Andes, or Tibet, for instance, the unconventional lifestyle one would encounter there would most certainly fall into the category of “poor, uneducated,” and, as Mr. Tunley wrote, “a place struggling with a number of problems.”
Well, all of that and more may be true, but for those remote inhabitants, and likely most West Virginians back in 1960, life was difficult but normal, at least for them. People simply accepted the reality of living in the hills and hollers of the so called “Switzerland of America” and accepted the headaches and heartaches that came to pass.
What I remember at the age of seven back in 1960 is that my father, grandpa and others leased different hillsides for $5 a year from Island Creek Coal Co. and then paid someone to use a horse or mule to plow the hillside in order to plant and raise gardens. Summers were always bountiful with fresh tomatoes, potatoes, green beans, peppers, corn, and a host of other veggies that included early spring lettuce and green onions that were usually to be “wilted” with hot bacon grease and a little vinegar at dinnertime.
Those same gardens usually provided enough food in which my mother and nearly every woman I knew could preserve by the canning jar process of most garden delights. Even families who did not raise a garden would be given such produce as beets, beans and other staples that could be canned for wintertime consumption. Considering that apples and blackberries were preserved, as well, summer could be a busy time for mothers.
I remember, too, some people raising hogs that would be butchered in late fall or early winter and that meat was a commodity that was also shared with family and some neighbors. Meanwhile, I was never aware of anybody in my coal camp neighborhood going hungry, even if the coal mines were striking or miners were laid off from work.
I also recall that if one kid was at another’s house for whatever reason, it was not uncommon to be offered lunch or any meal that household had prepared. Shucks, when I was playing one sport or another with my cousin, Marvin Burton, who lived across the county road opposite my side of the coal camp at Verdunville, I enjoyed numerous suppers with my aunt and uncle at their dinner table. Between all of my cousins who lived near me, plus my grandparents’ home being nearby, and my mom’s good cooking, I do not know how I remained so thin, except maybe through constant physical activities of some sort, both day and night.
To say that my neighborhood was the perfect example of all West Virginia families in the 1960s would likely not be accurate, but to spend an entire summer running barefoot outside was not that unusual for many of us, either. After a while, one’s feet would be so toughened that only the piercing of a nail would penetrate the skin. Shoes were reserved for school use and boots were for the snowy winter times.
Although the 1960s are no reflection of the difficult times endured by those who preceded my generation, I have grown to realize what then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy saw during his campaign in West Virginia was real, which is why he later saw fit to implement economic programs that would help our Bible Belt Baptist state that was essential for him becoming the first Roman Catholic President of these United States.
For many decades, Logan Countians — many through the influence of their parents and grandparents — thought of John Kennedy as their favorite all-time president. It seems that time has taken its toll on those thoughts and the changing of the political guard has occurred.
Still, it could be argued the statements made 63 years ago in a magazine that has since basically disappeared can still be applied today. And, just like then, our rugged mountaineers will likely take offense to the words composed by a man who was born in Chicago and grew up in New York City.
Here are some excerpts (concerning West Virginia) from the magazine that nobody could purchase in Logan, but was later printed and addressed by Logan Banner editor Charlie Hylton shortly after the magazine was published:
“Although it’s the fourth-richest state in natural resources production, it has the highest unemployment in the country, three times the national average.”
“Its illiteracy is enormous, and its schools rank among the lowest in the nation.”
“Its young people, the hope of any state, are deserting the ship in alarming numbers. While most states have seen their populations zoom in the last decade, West Virginia has found itself with an actual population loss of almost three percent — the highest in the nation.”
Tunley also pointed out that mechanization in the coal mines had caused many former miners to leave the state to find work and that when some miners were laid off and drew all of their unemployment benefits, their wives had their husbands jailed so they would be eligible for surplus commodity food products.
In addition, the author pointed out that West Virginia leads the nation in the shameful statistic of having the highest rate of illegitimate white babies in America. Tunley said that was due mainly to the fact that “the more children a woman has, the larger her monthly dole from the state, up to a limit of six children, with maximum benefits of $165 a month.”
That claim was a particularly sore spot with many West Virginians, and it struck home with others when Tunley declared, “Another problem that cannot be solved by individual enterprise is taxation.” He added that at that time West Virginia was 47th in the nation in per capita income taxes.
“To a certain extent,” said Tunley, “this is because in past years the state’s resources were largely owned and exploited by outsiders, who were interested in keeping taxes as low as possible. It is generally admitted that, in the past at least, these men controlled the legislature which passed the tax laws.
“In short, the citizens allowed others to carry away coal, timber and natural gas resources without plowing any of the profits back.” Tunley proceeded to say that without an overhaul of the tax system the state would “continue to have inferior roads, libraries, hospitals, social services and, of course, schools.”
Tunley seemed to have acquired a liking for the people of the state and noted that he hoped the people “could cure its ills.”
Logan Banner Editor Charlie Hylton concluded his account by stating: “Mr. Tunley has laid it on the line for all Mountaineers. There may be some highly indignant remarks hurled at him by some West Virginians who are blinded to the facts by loyalty to their state. But we wonder how many, after reading “The Strange Case of West Virginia’, will be able to say that he is wrong.”
Welcome to 2023, folks.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.