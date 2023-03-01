Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

It was 63 years ago this month that one of the most popular magazines in the nation at that time published an article that so upset some people in Logan that not a single copy of the magazine was made available to the general public in Logan, who at the time, was accustomed to purchasing various magazines and newspapers on a daily basis at some of the local restaurants, particularly The Smokehouse in Logan. However, when the Saturday Evening Post was published Feb. 6, 1960, someone in Logan bought every copy so that no one locally could read what the weekly magazine contained — mostly, the truth.

The article was headlined as “The Strange Case of West Virginia” and was written by a contributing editor to the magazine, Roul Tunley, who stated that his conclusions came after a 2,500 mile trek through our “roller coaster roads.”

