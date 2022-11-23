Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
I never fully completed that story or the many issues that came up during the election appeal process by Dingess to Circuit Judge C.C. Chambers and the West Virginia Supreme Court due to the length that story needed to be. However, in recently re-reading the autumn edition of the Ancestree Newsletter I received from the Logan County Genealogical Society, I discovered an interesting article by that group addressing the number of Logan Countians who were executed at the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville, a place I have toured in recent years. One of those executions occurred in 1948, the year I had been researching.
Of the 94 men who were executed in that prison, three men from Logan were hanged at Moundsville as a result of sentencing by longtime Logan Circuit Judge C.C. Chambers. Several other defendants were sentenced to die by Judge Chambers and judges preceding Chambers, but they were fortunate enough to have their sentences pardoned at varying times by different governors. One of the Logan men executed is the subject of this writing, Matthew Perison.
As pointed out by Connie Baisden Marsh, writer/editor of the Ancestree Newsletter, there were 155 men and women who were executed in what is now West Virginia from 1769 until 1959. Until Moundsville was built in 1866, as pointed out by Marsh, executions were performed in the county they occurred. From historical records, I am aware of at least four that happened in what is now Logan County.
According to Marsh’s article, it had been said that Moundsville, which was located near what was the state capital of Wheeling at the time, had the opportunity to either have a university which would be called West Virginia University or a prison. A prison was chosen because officials felt there would be more jobs available at the prison than the university.
Since Matthew Perison’s crime and execution came about in 1948, the year I was already studying, I have combined the microfilm files of the murder and sentencing of the African American, who killed his wife and both of his in-laws, with parts of the article by Marsh in what I hope is an interesting account of a triple murder during a problematic and interesting time period in Logan’s history.
Among the many occurrences of 1948 was that numerous Logan County soldiers who had died and been buried in Europe during World War II were being brought back to their native county for re-burial. And, while a bond was passed to build the Logan boulevard and an amount of $781,303 was approved for construction, the City of Logan was taking bids to construct a proper sewage system. It was also reported that over 30 coal miners had died in the mines, and at least three women had shot and killed their husbands during 1948.
A few other interesting tidbits I found about 1948 in Logan County was that there were 24,900 registered Democratic voters and 9,508 registered Republicans, nearly the equivalent of the current total population of the county.
It was also announced that 13 people had died in automobile-related accidents, two of whom were pedestrians killed while walking. In addition, it was announced that a new air-conditioned theater in Logan (Guyan) was to be constructed that would seat 400 people.
Of course there were many other things happening 48 years ago in Logan County, including the closing of the courthouse because a tear gas bomb went off in the sheriff’s office, and the Logan Moose Club purchase of the former Bruce McDonald mansion on Main Street.
And even though union employees of at least 12 restaurants in Logan went on strike for higher wages drew my interest (noting that cooks got a weekly raise to $45 and one daily meal and waitresses got a raise to $27.50 weekly and one meal per day), of particular value for me was the story of Matthew Perison, who was married to 29-year-old Clancie (Ford) Perison, who had a six-year-old son, David LeRoach. Clancie’s 54-year-old mother, Pearline Martin, and her second husband, Jack Martin, also lived at the dwelling at Ethel. Clancie’s father and her mother’s first husband was Timothy Ford.
In the evening of April 20, 1948, Matthew and Clancie got into an argument over the purchase of a used car. Matthew despised his in-laws and, after the family engaged into argument, they all went to bed. Matthew, however, could not sleep.
At 4 a.m. Matthew took an ax and struck his wife in the head while she slept, knocking her unconscious. He then went to the bedroom of the in-laws and hit both of them in the head with the ax, then ran from the scene.
The six-year-old, David, heard the noise and ran to a neighbor’s home to get help.
The three victims died within two days of each other at the old Mercy Hospital in Logan, which later became Guyan Valley Hospital on Dingess Street.
After being captured and held in jail, on July 3, 1948, Matthew Perison was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 70-year-old father-in-law, Jack Martin. He was never tried on the murders of his wife or mother-in-law because of being sentenced to death in the trial of Martin.
In what was a crowded courtroom that had been the scene of numerous murder trials over the years, Judge C.C. Chambers asked the defendant to rise, and then, in solemn tones said, “Matthew, this case has imposed a great responsibility upon me, and which I have given deep and serious thoughts. It has even kept me awake at nights.
“I have given your counsel every opportunity to seek out some eventuality which could provide some medium of reason for your crime, but they have found none, and none has occurred to me.”
Judge Chambers told the defendant that he did not believe his story that he accidentally killed his wife by stumbling with the ax in his hand. “This does not agree with the known facts in the case,” said Chambers.
“Therefore,” Judge Chambers concluded, “it is the judgment of this court that you be taken to the state penitentiary at Moundsville, Marshall County, where on September 23, you shall be hanged by the neck until you are dead. And may God have mercy on your soul.”
Before pronouncing sentence, the judge asked Perison if he still felt as he did when he first confessed to the triple murders that he should be hanged.
“No, now I want to live and atone for my sins,” replied Perison, who had previously been mentally evaluated and declared to have been sane when and after the murders were committed.
Attorneys for Perison filed a last minute appeal to save the life of the defendant, but Gov. C.W. Meadows agreed with Chambers’ assessment that the killings were “cold-blooded premeditated murders.”
At 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 1948, Perison was hanged and afterwards declared dead by the prison doctor. The man’s body was transported to Logan and buried in an unknown location.
The three victims were each buried in what was called the Whitman Cemetery that is located at Victory Point on the Holden Road in Logan County.
Other Logan Countians hanged at Moundsville include Bud Peterson of Buffalo Creek and Paul Willard Burton, 33, who resided and was buried at Stirrat near Omar in Logan County. He was convicted of murdering Willard Simpson.
Burton’s last words before going to the gallows in 1947 were: “Everything is all right. I love everybody. God bless you all in West Virginia, and I hope you will come to my funeral, which will be in Stirrat, West Virginia. I am ready to go. I am going to heaven.”
Ninety-four men were executed at Moundsville. Eight-five were hanged and nine were electrocuted. Fifty-seven percent of the men executed were Caucasian and 43% were African American. Electrocution did not take place at the Gothic-style prison until 1950.
The death penalty in West Virginia was abolished in 1965. There were 36 homicides that occurred during the prison’s existence until it closed in 1995.
Like the town of Logan, the prison was built atop an Indian burial ground.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.