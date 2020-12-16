Amidst all of the craziness going on concerning last month’s election, I think I’ve figured out why Donald Trump is fighting so fiercely to retain his position as president of the United States.
Of all the things Trump was pushing so hard for during the past four years — the border wall, tax reform, etc. — the one subject that most of us have overlooked is his accomplishment last December of creating a new military branch of government titled “Space Force.”
“Space is the world’s newest war-fighting domain,” Trump was quoted as saying. “Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital.”
Gen. John Raymond, who was named to lead the Space Force, told reporters “We are elevating space commensurate with its importance to our national security and security of our allies and partners.”
Flying somewhat under the news media radar was the fact that President Trump signed a $738 billion defense spending bill that officially created the Space Force. In so doing, Trump created the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947. It was announced that about 16,000 Air Force active duty and civilian personnel were to be assigned to the Space Force. That sounds like a pretty big deal to me.
When Trump released his plans for the new program, it raised many eyebrows, and some late-night talk show hosts had a good time poking fun at the announcement, which for many people, including myself, produced mental images of galactic battles in space we’ve seen from various TV shows like “Star Trek” and “Battlestar Galactica,” as well as Star Wars movies.
I suspect Space Force will become a popular military enlistment option for our younger generation, which seems to thrive in a high-tech space environment as the Star Wars trilogies have evidenced at movie theaters. And, as a “Trekker,” I certainly can identify with those folks who simply cannot get enough of such science fiction cinema.
Looking back to when “Star Trek” first aired on television in 1966, I could barely wait until 10 p.m. each night that the show appeared on NBC. As a science fiction enthusiast of books authored by Robert Heinlein and Isaac Asimov back in the days of three-channel television, I also loyally enjoyed “The Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” TV series that sometimes featured either aliens or space travel of some sorts. Heck, I even occasionally watched “Lost in Space,” which was just a bit too goofy, even for me.
Now, I certainly have not always agreed with Donald Trump’s plans for America since he’s been in office, but Space Force is one program I can agree with. Although most of us have hardly given it much thought, military systems in space provide our nation with crucial information, especially when it comes to such things as GPS guided missile strikes on the enemy and missile launches from foreign lands. And, with space travel becoming more common — especially now, with wealthy civilians planning trips to the moon and beyond, I feel we ever more should venture into the final frontier — not knowing what lies ahead. Or do we?
I have never seen an unidentified flying object (UFO), but it really wouldn’t surprise me to find out that some people I have known over the years are in fact aliens from another solar system, or at least from another planet in our Milky Way. As you might imagine, during my time on this planet, I’ve developed many friends who I can easily describe as being “far out.” I sometimes refer to them as “Space Cadets.”
Speaking of “far out,” by now you likely have seen the story in which a retired former Israeli space security chief announced that extraterrestrial beings exist, and that President Trump knows about them. In fact, the highly respected professor (Haim Eshed), who was responsible for the launch of numerous Israeli satellites into space and who served in his country’s Defense Ministry as a general, says that “cooperation agreements” between the U.S. government and an alien federation have already been signed.
According to the former general, the contract between the two species includes an underground base in the depths of Mars where there are American astronauts and alien representatives. “They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand,” said Eshed, referring to the Alien Federation.
During the same interview Eshed noted that, “If I had come up with what I’m saying five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards. I am respected in universities abroad.”
Furthermore, in the interview that was published in the Jerusalem Post just over a week ago, Eshed pointed out that the aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand “the fabric of the universe.”
President Trump, Eshed explained, was aware of the extraterrestrials’ existence and had been “on the verge of revealing” information but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”
Of course, you’re entitled to form your own opinion about this alleged situation, but I believe that between the COVID epidemic and the November election, we are already immersed in the middle of “mass hysteria.” And, in keeping in tune with the popular 1982 blockbuster movie “E.T.,” to me it is likely that our galactic visitors are here for a good reason — “D.T.” come home.”
There comes a time when we all must go home. Safe travels to you “D.T.”
As for myself, “Beam me up Scottie.”
Merry Christmas, folks.