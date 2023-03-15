For decades now, I have used the power of the press to try to get improvements for certain things in Logan County, and as frustrating as it has been, when something good does transpire — such as the former home of legendary Logan sheriff Don Chafin being saved from certain ruin — the positive action provides just enough historical fuel to keep me from giving up on such valuable projects as the Hatfield Cemetery, which has long been a Logan County tourist attraction, even though there basically has not been a single thing done since 1921 to the property to make it more enticing to visitors.
So, when an individual recently approached me on a street in Logan and bluntly asked why I was friends with “that Chinese guy,” I suddenly realized that by telling the truth, which would have been, “I will support anyone who comes to Logan, spends $1.5 million of their money in purchasing certain dilapidated structures (like the former Logan Banner building), and then announces plans for creating badly needed good-paying jobs in the heart of the town,” it dawned on me that I would be wasting my breath on such a bigot.
The big question locally with nearly anyone in regard to Dongming Pan, better known as just Pan, has been “Why did he choose Logan?” Well, I guess it is time to “fess up” or in another Appalachian term: “Let the cat out of the bag.”
It all goes back to the year of 1971, shortly after I turned 18 years old and was a student at Marshall University. At that time the Vietnam war was still raging, and across the nation college students and others were vigorously protesting the undeclared war that was sending young men back to America in body bags. President Richard Nixon was being hard-pressed to end the killing, while socialists and communists were infiltrating colleges and universities across the nation in hopes of recruiting younger folks in the undermining of American democracy.
As an enrolled college student at Marshall, I could not be drafted into the military (a law created mostly to protect wealthy folks’ children from the military draft) because I was attending college. However, since many other non-college students were being drafted and many dying in the mosquito-infested jungles of Vietnam, I felt guilty and desired to help my country in any way possible. By expressing this view to a certain history professor then at Marshall, it was arranged for me to secretly meet with government personnel he knew, which led to me training and going to work as an undercover agent for the CIA. It was the beginning of a long and highly secretive career that I have continued for all these years. I can finally speak freely, at least to a certain degree, now that retirement looms in my future.
My first assignment in early 1972 was to infiltrate the group responsible for distributing the socialist/communist newspaper titled “The Militant.” It is a publication that still exists today. However, it garnered particular attention when in 1964 it was revealed that Lee Harvey Oswald posed in March 1963 in his backyard holding a copy of The Militant in one hand and the rifle that he would later that same year use to assassinate President John F. Kennedy in his other hand.
I received numerous assignments over the years, including one with the Washington Post newspaper in which some congressmen were involved with various energy concerns in South America, which also involved properties in the Gilbert area of Mingo County. I quietly led that investigation in the early 1980s despite posing as a reporter with The Logan Banner. From that newspaper position, despite having to carry out job duties there, I worked covertly in helping uncover political corruption in mostly surrounding counties until I finally cracked the door open to the courthouse by accepting a job in the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
After leaving that position as executive secretary, I was assigned to the Logan County assessor’s office until I finally got into a position to win an election to become magistrate, where in the basement of the courthouse many political judicial evils had to be unwrapped, even in circuit court. Since then, I have worked diligently and successfully to unveil the wrongs of numerous political office holders and some of their employees. The coming months will produce those fruits of labor.
Now, to get back to this guy named Pan who has made friends with nearly everyone he has met, yet others don’t even wish to speak with him, or even bother to say thank you for trying to help a community that needs more than just a stimulus check. It seems one’s political beliefs — in a country, unlike China, where people are entitled to openly express their feelings — it pays not to do so, regardless of how many job opportunities are at risk.
Regardless, it was around 1972 when this young foreign exchange student showed up in Huntington, West Virginia, where shortly afterwards a baby was born to her at St. Mary’s hospital near where she lived on Collis Avenue. It was nearby that I had been stationed in reference to a gambling racket that was taking place at a local neighborhood bar. It was an establishment frequented by two former Chapmanville residents and golfers, Barney Thompson, who appeared on the pro circuit, and another Chapmanville guy who shall remain unnamed.
A young lady considered as my girlfriend at the time met the young mother one sunny spring day while the mother was carrying the child on the sidewalk, a routine she did daily. They became friends and eventually I was introduced to the woman some called Du Li, but who we jokingly called Ding Ling.
We watched the child develop for about one year before the Chinese-born young mother informed us she had to return to her homeland. She promised to keep us abreast of her child’s upbringing, and she did until he entered college in China some 17 years later.
Many years went by and, after losing my mailing address, the emergence of Facebook allowed her to track me down and arrange a meeting with her now entrepreneurial son. His name, she said, was Dongming Pan, an American citizen who was engaged in several businesses in both the United States and elsewhere.
After meeting Pan at a restaurant in Charleston two years ago, he expressed an interest to me in expanding his manufacturing business to a location that had available structures for sale or lease. I suggested he come to Logan where properties stood vacant. His first visit to the place where numerous immigrants had many decades ago successfully opened former businesses resulted in the purchase of two former Logan Banner buildings that had long been vacated, but was then being illegally occupied by homeless drug addicts. One of those structures has been totally revamped and is in operation now as Me Me Café and Me Me Mall on Stratton Street. The other, larger building has been weatherized and may become a place for manufacturing off-road vehicles.
Of course, Pan’s story of turning another building into a clothing and textile factory and another piece of property into apartments for the homeless is another part of the Logan equation that is not going to come to pass. However, that story will likely be told in full next week.
For this week, though, I thought it important to emphasize the importance of truth — both in public office and especially the news media. You see, currently Fox News is being sued for $1.6 billion dollars, and several of its anchors and even its chief operating officer have admitted to a charade of lies and deceit that has served no useful purpose but to divide a nation.
Meanwhile, New York Sen. George Santos is living proof that one can lie his or her way right into being elected to a very important body such as the United States Senate. Nowadays, particularly with the use of social media, it seems that fabricating lies to the American public can get you a great following — indeed, a cult.
With that thought in mind, those wishing to voluntarily board the cruise ship to depart to Guyana will meet April 1, 2023, in Miami, Fla., for the planned trip to Central America. It is there that I will create the free spirited commune of Williamsontown. Unlike Jonestown of 1978, there will be no Kool-Aid distributed.
All I will ask is that you simply believe anything and everything I say or write — even if it is proven to be a lie.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.