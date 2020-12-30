I have been blessed with good health for all of my life, and I thank God for that. I have never had to deal with such things as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, or other health-related problems that plague many of my friends and acquaintances. Regular check-ups have continuously, however, revealed that I am a high risk candidate for osteoporosis due to my bones being thinner than doctors prefer. Still, I believe I feel and think like the young man that I used to be. Reality settles in though as I think about the recent loss of so many friends, whether COVID-related or not.
If you were born between 1946 and 1964, consider yourself a “Baby Boomer.” As such, you are a part of a post-war generation that probably saw The Beatles’ appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, and you’ve probably used a transistor radio to listen to the Motown sounds, or maybe baseball’s Cincinnati Reds. It is likely that you can recall when automobiles came without seatbelts, when television was shown only in black and white, and when you didn’t have to pump your own gasoline. There were the good ole’ days of American Bandstand, The Twilight Zone, The Beverly Hillbillies, Gilligan’s Island, Happy Days, The Brady Bunch, Star Trek, and much more— including the beginning of Saturday Night Live, Mad Magazine and National Lampoon.
As youngsters and then teenagers, we have witnessed the cultural changes of the sixties and the events that changed the world like the Cuban missile crisis, assassinations of President John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.; plus, we’ve experienced either military service in Vietnam, or the risk of being drafted into the crisis that took over 60,000 American lives. We’ve seen the anti-war protests, the civil rights movement, sexual freedom, the women’s movement, the environmental movement, riots, protests, the first man to walk on the moon— and we remember Woodstock. The above ingredients combined to help make the best “vegetable soup” of music the world has ever known, at least in my opinion.
Regardless of age, however, America has been battling a crisis of unparcelled death and suffering never seen before. The deadly virus has no preference for the rich or poor.
Our Logan Magistrate Court family has been hit extremely hard. Myself and magistrates Joe Mendez and David Adkins all have COVID, as of this writing on Christmas Eve. In addition, my assistant, Brandi Bias, Shawn Evans, chief clerk Wendy Williams and clerk Michelle Copley are all infected and home suffering. Meanwhile, clerk Joyce Hylton recovered from an earlier batch of the vile disease, while Tammy White has been fortunate.
Leonard Codispoti, who just retired in October, has been called in from the judicial bullpen until we can return as normal. Thanks, Santa Claus for that present.
God bless America, as I pen this abbreviated column.
We so much so are looking forward to a Happy New Year!
To hell with 2020.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.