I wonder just how many people know what a “due bill” is, or was. If your answer is the logical one (simply a bill that is due to be paid), then I know that you or your family never received welfare assistance in the 1960s or ’70s. You see, a “due bill” was what one received from certain grocery stores when you paid for groceries with food stamps and had change coming back to you from the purchase.
For instance, let’s say you bought a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk, and the total cost (back then) was $1.50. You gave the grocer $2.00 in food stamps. Instead of getting fifty cents in change back, you received a small piece of paper; usually, it read “due bill, .50 cents.” The next time you went to that store you presented the due bill to the cashier to get 50 cents worth of whatever. And, for example, if you bought 30 cents worth of candy, etc., then you got back a due bill for 20 cents. All of the above was somewhat embarrassing for me at the time, but food stamps were a necessity for many families back then. Nowadays, of course, people receiving monthly government assistance get money put on a card, which is used like a debit or credit card to make food purchases, and I suppose that’s a good thing.
My father retired from Youngstown Mines at Dehue, and before that he worked as one of three barbers in Logan at the shop now known as “Choppers” that previously was the first bus station in Logan, opening there in 1928. The structure — which still contains small apartments that were used by bus drivers who had driven long routes and needed an overnight’s rest — is today one of Logan’s historical relics. Even the barber shop that also opened in 1928 has changed very little.
What led to my father becoming a licensed barber was the result of him at one point in the 1960s agreeing to take a tuberculosis exam at a mobile unit that showed up at the Verdunville post office, which was across the road from where we lived. Tuberculosis, or “TB” as the disease was called, was still somewhat prevalent in our nation, so the federal government sent these mobile units across the county testing people for the disease, usually setting up at community post offices.
Unfortunately, Dad’s results came back as positive. Before most of us kids knew what had happened, he was whisked off to a place in Beckley we were told was the “sanitarium.” My mother had a tough time making ends meet with six children at home and no income. My grandparents helped as much as they could, as we didn’t get any welfare assistance for many months. My father, in the meantime, lost his job in the mines and he spent a year or more in the sanitarium, where we were not allowed even to visit, while the local health department came to our home weekly to give my family tests for TB. Sometimes this made me feel like some kind of an outcast, but coal camp life went on.
One day a doctor from Huntington visited the Beckley sanitarium and reviewed x-rays of my father’s lungs. He asked Dad if he had ever had pneumonia. When my farther answered “yes,” including double pneumonia while on the battlefields of France and Germany during World War II, the doctor flung the x-ray negatives across the room, and proclaimed: “Get this man out of here. That’s not TB. It’s scars from when he had pneumonia.”
By this time, many mines were idled or striking and no jobs could be found. The family continued on welfare, and Dad was sent by the program to Charleston for a year to learn the talent of barbering at what was called Charleston Barber College. Rarely did he return home during his schooling, likely because he did not drive. My father, the recipient of five Bronze Stars during World War II, eventually obtained his barbering license, but by that time, long hair on young men was becoming the norm and the barbering business suffered. He reluctantly left what he really enjoyed doing and found work back in the coal mines.
My point is that most people, at least back then, did not wish to be on welfare, but without it, I don’t know what would have happened to our family.
The following is a true story about how people tried to survive during the Great Depression — when there was no welfare program and certainly no food stamps.
It was March of 1931 when four young children, the oldest two girls aged 13 and 10, and the youngest boys, seven, and nine years old, had been deserted by their parents. They were found living in what was described as a “cow barn” near the mouth of Mud Fork in Logan County.
All of the children went to school regularly and were supported principally by the meager earnings of the oldest girl who reportedly entertained men visitors at night, but otherwise kept the “house” tidy when not in school. She was teaching her younger sister how to “pick up” some money to help buy groceries and other necessities, and she said she had been taught the same by her mother before she deserted the family four months earlier. The father had been gone for over six months.
Discovery of the children’s plight was purely the result of an accident. A man living a considerable distance away came along in search of a stray dog and stopped at the shack for a drink of water. He found a small spring in the rear of the shack, and then he started looking over the strange abode that had a makeshift door of grain sacks nailed to a frail frame. The only window was a two-by-two hole covered by boards.
There being nobody at home, and his curiosity whetted, the man entered the place and found it divided into two rooms by a curtain made of bags, with a wood stove and cooking utensils stocked with food in the rear room. In the corner of this room he found blankets and bedding neatly folded up into four piles and tucked away against the wall.
The outer room had a rag carpet on the floor, and was furnished with a rickety table and a couch that had long since been unsuitable as a piece of furniture. There were no chairs in the room, but several boxes were there which evidently served as seats.
His lost dog forgotten, the visitor reportedly sat down on a box to wait until someone showed up and he could learn just what kind of a family lived in such an abode. Soon the older girl appeared with school books under her arm. She was followed by the other children, all of them carrying school books. The oldest girl did not seem surprised to see the visitor, but after a short greeting, invited the man out into the yard for a talk. Outside, she told him that he must not come to see her in the daytime as she could only entertain him at night after the others had gone to bed.
Slightly bewildered over this, the man related how he had come to be there, and that he was ready to go anytime she wished him to. He promised he would not come back, either at night or any other time.
The girl replied that she would be glad to have him come at night and that she could guarantee him a “good time” either with herself or her younger sister, as he preferred — if he was willing to pay for it.
Saying that he would “see about it,” the man left and at the first opportunity reported the “hermit” family as living in the so-called “cow barn.” Miss Mabel Sutherland, who was then Logan County’s only “welfare worker,” eventually visited the shack on a Saturday when all the children were home. When she learned the story she reportedly made immediate plans for the care of all the children and they were brought to Logan.
Sutherland reported that all of the youngsters were warmly clad and clean when they were found, and their home was likewise “clean and tidy.” The children insisted upon continuing their school work and that they remain together. This was accomplished after some conniving, and a search was started for their mother, who, however, was never located.
I would like to think that if the food stamp program was in existence those many decades ago, perhaps the family may have been able to stay together.
Realizing that there are many people out there currently receiving federal assistance that are able-bodied souls who could and should be working, I also know that we should not always be so quick to wish for the so-called “good old days” of the past.
One might say we cannot afford to.
