I shall deviate from my original plan of writing this week because, well, let’s just say it has to do with the quote, “It’s better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction.”
With that thought in mind, let’s look at the town of Logan as it appeared in 1958, particularly one section of Dingess Street, most of which today stands as vacant properties.
Beginning at the railroad track crossing on Water Street stands the brick building owned by the Queen family that most people today can remember as the home of Nationwide Insurance Co. It was there I got my first insurance policy as a teenager from Nationwide agent Howard Wooten. I have remained with that company for all of these years.
That particular structure has for decades been utilized as different businesses and does so even today. But in 1958, that building contained an appliance store facing Water Street and an entrance beside it led upstairs to what became the Barker Hotel, which has been empty for many years.
Facing Dingess Street where a tattoo parlor now operates was an ice cream fountain, and the former Nationwide office was a bakery. To its right was a barber shop. While few people are still alive that can remember these businesses, Paul Burgess, a Blair resident who is mostly identified as a former bus driver for the Logan Board of Education and later the PRIDE of Logan County organization, served as a barber in that shop.
Paul, who later opened his own shop at the mouth of Blair, was a young barber who drove from Blair daily to cut hair in Logan and, as all barbers can, he has plenty of stories he could share.
Still on Dingess Street beside the barber shop on the left side headed toward what was the train station and is now City Hall, was what was kindly called a tavern or beer garden. Behind it, near the railroad tracks, was a small café with rooms available upstairs. A cab stand operated beside it in the same building.
Next door in another structure was a small shoe repair shop and a large beer tavern. Directly beside it and next to the four-story building that is being remodeled today, but once operated as Mountain State Meat Packing, was yet another beer tavern.
Directly across Dingess Street on the opposite side was a dry cleaning place, a small café, a grocery store, a clothing store, and yet another tavern. To the right of the tavern was a music store and a lunch café. On the corner of Dingess and Stratton Street was the business referred to as an “auto shop” and sporting goods shop. That structure today is known as B&B Loans.
In addition to about 15 “taverns” in Logan City limits, there were at least 10 cafes, nearly all of which served beer. As a youngster in town with my mother, I can vaguely remember walking down Stratton Street and peering through open doors at customers sitting at lunch counters, many with longneck beer bottles within reach.
Of course, Logan has changed dramatically since 1958, but as much as some things change — like Logan City Hall being relocated from Stratton Street near the Baptist Church to its current location — other things remain basically the same.
Take, for instance, the former Dingess Street bus terminal that was built in 1928. When it opened as Logan’s first bus station, it also operated as a barber shop, and it had a small ice cream parlor. The ice cream parlor has been long gone, as has the bus terminal, a part of which was taken when the boulevard was constructed. Nevertheless, the barber shop, today known as Choppers, continues to operate and might even be the oldest still operating barber shop in the country.
In 1958, the Trailways bus terminal had opened near today’s Wendy’s restaurant location, while on the left side of what was the former bus station on Dingess Street was a state-operated whiskey store. Beside it, where now there is a parking lot, was a gasoline station, and beside there was a boarding house.
Yes, many things have changed in Logan since 1958. Gone is the Coca-Cola bottling plant that stood beside the First Christian Church. Gone is the Aracoma Hotel, as well as the Pioneer Hotel. Long-standing apartment buildings, where some families were raised, have since crumbled or have burned.
The former Appalachian Power building, where parents used to go to pay their power bills, still remains, but has more recently been sold for taxes, then re-sold, and now stands empty.
Then there’s the disappearance of what everyone referred to as the “Dime Store,” which was the center of attraction in downtown Logan, and all of the various pool halls that once existed throughout the city.
In 1958 there were four jewelry stores and three movie theaters in Logan, as well as what had become the new National Bank of Logan, and even a Boy Scouts of America office that stood where offices of dentist Dr. Mack now stand.
Naturally, change comes with time, and time certainly takes its toll.
Perhaps that is why I get enlivened when I see some older buildings that hold so much history being given a new life. And, perhaps that is why I am somewhat saddened when I see other structures being razed, as they well should be.
Maybe it is just my “sideways” way of looking at things, but I think it is great that the county has received $1.5 million to take down dilapidated structures, and it is sad that municipalities did not even apply, or that the county did not apply for, what was a second round of available funds, but I am left wondering what about those persons sticking their financial necks out to renovate existing structures. What about the possibilities of those places creating job openings of different magnitudes? Who is helping them?
Excuse my ignorance, but exactly what is an economic development authority for, if not economic development?
Government should be making it easier for people to invest and open businesses that will invigorate the town of Logan, as well as all of Logan County. There should not be obstacles that hinder business people who have gambled their own money on making things better for Logan. Every extension of aid should be offered. Rules do not have to be broken, simply bent a little, just like in the coal industry.
Frankly, officials should do more than just attend a ribbon cutting ceremony. After all, this is not 1958.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.