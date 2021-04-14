Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell believes changes are coming to the American economy, but not everyone will benefit right away.
“There are a number of factors that are coming together to support a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy,” Powell said during the virtual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, according to the Associated Press. Those factors are putting the nation “on track to allow a full reopening of the economy fairly soon.”
Powell said many Americans who are out of work will struggle to find new jobs because some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic, according the AP. In other cases, employers are seeking to use technology instead of workers where possible, he said.
“It’s important to remember we’re not going back to the same economy,” Powell said. “This will be a different economy.”
That last quote makes for a good sound bite that can be interpreted several ways.
For the past year, many people have enjoyed working from home. Now as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, employers are deciding how many of those people to call back to the office. Or whether they are needed at all.
Closer to home, people in West Virginia and the rest of Appalachia certainly know that the economy is changing. Much of this region has built its economy on fossil fuels — extracting them, processing them, transporting them and supplying the energy industry with the people, equipment and services it needs. There’s no doubt the current administration in Washington, D.C., is indifferent at best and hostile at worst toward fossil fuels. The changes in laws and regulations it is able to push through between now and the 2022 midterm elections will have a large impact on our region.
On another level, the economy at the Main Street level already has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Scratch that. It has changed because of government reaction to the pandemic. Small retailers and dine-in restaurants struggled or went out of business while big box stores prospered during last year’s mandated closures.
Undoubtedly some people will benefit from the post-coronavirus economy. Older workers who lost their jobs will learn that finding new ones won’t be easy. Most people whose jobs can’t be replaced by automation or technology will be in a good position. The geographical distribution of good jobs will change as companies recognize that technology no longer binds them to certain cities or regions.
As this is written, it’s too early to tell exactly how the recent actions by the West Virginia Legislature will transform this state’s economy for the better, the worse or somewhere in between. We probably won’t know until next year.
Circling back to Powell’s statement, perhaps most people’s reaction is a version of, “Well, duh.” The pandemic was one of the major events of 2020, and of course it will change the economy in a way that some people win and some lose.
The late Bob Evans liked to say wildlife will find a region if the proper habitat is created. Appalachians will have to do what they can in terms of creating good economic habitats as they adapt to the post-COVID economy.