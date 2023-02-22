Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

As of this writing, the West Virginia Legislature is nearing its process for allowing students and others to carry concealed weapons on campus. Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, has cleared the state Senate and is about to be approved by the House of Delegates.

State Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, says 11 states have enacted legislation allowing concealed carry on campus: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. And now West Virginia is ready to become Number 12.

