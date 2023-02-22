As of this writing, the West Virginia Legislature is nearing its process for allowing students and others to carry concealed weapons on campus. Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, has cleared the state Senate and is about to be approved by the House of Delegates.
State Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, says 11 states have enacted legislation allowing concealed carry on campus: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. And now West Virginia is ready to become Number 12.
Last week the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee voted to advance SB 10 to the full House. It is scheduled to be voted on this week. The bill was approved by the Senate on Jan. 24. If the House approves, it goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
SB 10 does not allow just anyone to concealed carry on campus. It requires a person to have a permit, which itself requires background checks and training.
The proposed law prohibits concealed carry at events likely to draw more than 1,000 people — events that also tend to sell alcohol. It also prohibits concealed carry in rooms where disciplinary proceedings are being conducted or where patient care or counseling are provided. Schools would be allowed to regulate weapons in residence halls.
Are college campuses such dangerous places that some students and employees feel they must pack heat to feel safe? Probably some do now. They may carry concealed weapons on their person, or the weapons may be locked away safely in their personal vehicles. We just don’t know.
Last month Marshall President Brad D. Smith and WVU President Gordon Gee released a joint statement affirming their belief that schools’ boards of governors are best suited to decide the question of when or how weapons may be carried on campus and how those policies should be enforced. That’s a logical approach — local officials setting local policies based on local needs — but apparently the Legislature didn’t buy into that approach.
With any luck, SB 10 won’t really change anything. A new generation will arrive on campus in four years with the knowledge that concealed weapons could be anywhere. But that’s the background they’ve lived with for years, whether they know it or not, when they’ve gone to the park, the grocery store or a house of worship. Love them or loathe them, guns are everywhere in America, and in West Virginia we will soon add college classrooms to the places we can expect them to be.