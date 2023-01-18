An area that struggles to maintain its population and create new jobs as old ones disappear undoubtedly will have trouble with vacant and dilapidated buildings. West Virginia is no exception to that rule.
This is one of those areas of public interest that is best addressed at the local level, where residents and officials are affected most by decisions on which buildings should be removed first. The problem is that the local level is where resources are stretched the furthest to provide basic services. Thus, the state has a role in setting rules and providing resources.
A pilot project in West Virginia to address the abundance of dilapidated and abandoned structures in West Virginia has found success and identified $70 million worth of buildings waiting for demolition.
In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature created the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program, which is overseen by the state Department of Environmental Protection. The following year, the program was funded with $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
The move came after West Virginia University’s Legal Education to Address Abandoned and Neglected Properties found as many as 1 in 16 properties in the state are vacant or abandoned and would cost $550 million to address. Residential property alone would cost as much as $300 million to tear down.
At a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Commission on Economic Development at the Capitol last week, Ed Maguire, an environmental advocate for the Division of Environmental Protection, said the DEP worked to research the problem before the funding came last year. The department found work being done on local levels was limited by the lack of financial resources.
With the pilot project and $10 million greenlit at the end of the 2022 legislative session, the program focused on 21 communities that were prepared to get to work immediately.
After summer meetings and discussions with those communities, the pilot program launched in September as the first house came down in Mercer County. As of Jan. 6, the DEP had sent reimbursement for the demolition of 57 structures, Maguire said.
Maguire worries what is next for the program.
“Not surprising, more and more communities are interested,” he said. “We’ve told them early on, and it’s been our opinion, that this is not a one and done. We’ve got to find a way to perpetuate this for several years.”
The Legislature has a lot on its plate this session. Some needs will be addressed, some will be ignored and some will just get lost in the rush to get everything done in 60 days. Communities that need the Legislature’s help in removing abandoned and dilapidated buildings that hold them back need to keep the pressure on legislators to make sure this need isn’t forgotten.